Billings Sheet Metal celebrating 30th anniversary in Olean

OLEAN — Billings Sheet Metal is marking its 30th anniversary in Olean during the month of November. The actual anniversary date is Nov. 17.
When Jim and Debbie Billings told their children in 1989 they were buying Bergreen’s Sheet Metal, they never expected that 30 years later it would be a true family business.
Jim worked as a sheet metal and steel fabricator for Bergreen’s for 12 years prior to the purchase of the company. When the couple bought the company Debbie began her position in the office and has been in charge of the company finances ever since.
The original fabrication shop and office were located at 106 N. Sixth Street in Olean, Jim said.
The need for room for expansion prompted Billings Sheet Metal to move to its current location at 1002 S. Union St., in 2003. The 13,000-square foot facility offered room for fabrication expansion, increased productivity, and added five office spaces, Debbie said.
Jeff and Jason Billings joined their parents in 1995 and 1996 (respectively) as welders and steel fabricators. As the company began to grow, so did the sons’ involvement in the company. Now, after more than 20 years, Jeff is senior vice president and focuses on commercial estimating; Jason is also senior vice president and focuses on industrial estimates and manages the fabrication shop.
In 2013 the need to expand their service area and markets brought Jim and Debbie’s daughter Jill Stady to the family business. She is vice president of sales and marketing and assists within the office. Jill is responsible for new customers, brand awareness, and all marketing aspects for the company.
The fabrication shop and its capabilities have grown considerably since 1989, Jim said.
Billings Sheet Metal has added a 135-ton press brake, a Koike plasma table, an 8-inch power shear along with other other equipment upgrades since the move to the current facility.
These upgrades have increased the company’s fabrication capabilities and attracted many new customers, Jim said.
Billings Sheet Metal offers sheet metal and steel fabrication within 100 miles of the Olean area. The service area has expanded with the changing industrial markets. In their search for new markets and customers, in 2017 Billings Sheet Metal fabricated six large industrial parts washers for a Canadian company that are now in use in California. Other company products are found in Malaysia, Virginia and Canada.
When reviewing the last 30 years with the Billings family, Jim and Debbie said the company has evolved in ways they never expected,.
“Jeff, Jason, and Jill have continued to bring new enthusiasm to the company which has allowed for continued growth,” said Jim.
Jill stated “Mom and Dad (Jim and Debbie) have 30 years of business experience to guide the company, the combination of a younger generation enthusiasm and decades of business experience by Jim and Debbie offer a great balance.”
The company’s success is linked to both their employees and their customers. The fabrication shop employs four fabricators/welders.
Jason said, “We have a good mix of employees. We have a seasoned employee that has been with us for more than 10 years and three guys that came to us with welding and fabrication experience; all levels of experience that are important to our company’s success. “
Billings’ customers include many local and out of state manufacturing industries and general contractors. The company provides services locally at Dresser Rand, Eaton – A Cooper Power Systems, and Solepoxy.
Billings has also been contributors to many Olean area projects over the years including the Olean Farmer’s Market, Bradner Stadium renovations, Good Times of Olean, and Rick Bokmans and Paul Brown Chevy renovations.
“Our customers are loyal and know the Billings name is known for quality work, we strive for that in every product we build,” Jeff stated.
Billings Sheet Metal will be celebrating their 30th anniversary all month. A media campaign is scheduled along with customer and employee appreciation events.