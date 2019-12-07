This is a big weekend for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program.
The highlight of the celebration of its 100th anniversary comes tonight with a gala at the sold-out Richter Center paying tribute not only to the Bonnies’ All-Time Team, but also the 1969-70 squad that reached the NCAA Final Four 50 years ago.
That event, to which 500 tickets were distributed, will follow a doubleheader at the Reilly Center in which the Bona women host Buffalo at noon and the men entertain Hofstra at 2:30.
The All-Time Team will be introduced on-court at halftime of the Hofstra game while the Final Four team will be honored on the floor following the conclusion of that matchup.
Then, Sunday afternoon at New Era Field, before the Bills face the Ravens, the Final Four team will be celebrated on the field by the franchise and Pegula Sports & Entertainment, with which St. Bonaventure has an education partnership.
THE ALL-TIME team has spurred more than a little discussion.
Its genesis was a four-person committee with New York Post lead sports columnist Mike Vaccaro, Gary Nease, in his 25th season as Voice of the Bonnies, Times Herald sports editor and current SBU beat writer J.P. Butler and me.
Our charge was to formulate a list of 60 players from the 500-some who have worn the Bona uniform over the last century. From those five dozen the All-Time Team of 20 was to be selected. The first step was to put all 35 men’s basketball players in Bona’s Athletics Hall of Fame on the list, then adding 25 others.
Each of us had a vote on the team, as did fans – over 2,000 of them – who did it either online or via paper ballot at the early Bona home games.
The first 17 players named to the team were relatively easy; the rest, though, evoked wide-ranging responses. Indeed, the final spot was a virtual tie between Billy Kalbaugh, point guard on the Final Four team, and Ken Murray, a star in the late 1940s and early 50s. Kalbaugh took the final spot mostly due to the fan vote.
But opinions varied.
The most striking example to the four of us was Glenn Price. The center who followed Bob Lanier, in a three-year career, still ranks tied for eighth in all-time scoring and third in rebounds and seemed a no-brainer. However, the fans did not put him in the Top 20.
The final list, alphabetically: Jaylen Adams, Earl Belcher, J.R. Bremer, Bill Butler, George Carter, Fred Crawford, Matt Gantt, Marques Green, Glenn Hagan, Essie Hollis, Mark Jones, Billy Kalbaugh, Lanier, Andrew Nicholson, Price, Greg Sanders, Sam Stith, Tom Stith, Tim Winn and David Vanterpool.
THEN, TOO, after the list was made public, several fans maintained they could have done a much better job picking an all-time team. So, I asked each of them the key question, “Who do you want to take off to make room for your choice?” Few had an answer.
But debating who should have made it is what makes sports fun and interesting.
Three of my choices weren’t part of the Top 20 – Shandue McNeill, Rashaan Palmer and Rocky Llewellyn – while I had six “almosts:” Sam Stith, Gantt, Kalbaugh, Murray, Miles Aiken and Barry Mungar.
Indeed, the hardest part of our selection process was quantifying players statistically from the late 40s (fewer games, softer schedules) through the early 70s as assists didn’t become an official NCAA stat until the 1974-75 season, steals and blocked shots weren’t added until 1985-86 and the all-important three-point field goal didn’t arrive until a season later. That was problematic for me when it came to Sam Stith, Aiken, Gantt, Kalbaugh and Murray.
MEMBERS of the All-Time team expected at both the game and gala are Bremer, Gantt, Green, Hagan, Jones, Kalbaugh, Lanier, Price, Sanders and Winn.
Tom Stith passed away in 2010 at age 71. Vanterpool, an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves, is on a road trip with a game at Oklahoma City last night and another in Los Angeles against the Lakers tomorrow. Meanwhile, Adams (Wisconsin of the NBA G League) and Nicholson (China) are still playing.
Belcher (61 next week), Hollis (64), Carter (75) and Crawford (77) were unable to attend and Butler (73) could not be located.
Ten of the 12 members of the 1970 Final Four team will be at the gala; in addition to coach Larry Weise, Gene Fahey, Gantt, Greg Gary, Paul Grys, Paul Hoffman, Kalbaugh, Mike Kull, Lanier, Dale Tepas and Vic Thomas are confirmed.
All but Lanier will be there Sunday when the squad is honored, including a short video, before kickoff of the Bills-Ravens game.
Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment’s vice president of business development noted, “This is a special year for the Bills organization, as we celebrate our 60th season and the 100th season of the National Football League. We’re proud to also join St. Bonaventure in celebration of its 100th basketball season.”
St. Bonaventure president Dennis DePerro added, “We truly appreciate the Bills’ willingness to honor one of the legendary teams in Western New York sports history.”
THE PROGRAM portion of the gala will be live-streamed tonight beginning at about 7:45. Bona alum Chris LaPlaca, vice president of corporate communications at ESPN, will serve as master of ceremonies and he and Vaccaro will moderate a panel discussion with members of the Final Four team. A video of that season will also be shown.
Before the panel discussion, the 10 attending members of the All-Time Team will be introduced. Other scheduled speakers at the gala include current coach Mark Schmidt, former player and coach Jim Satalin and athletic director Tim Kenney.
