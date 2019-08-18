PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Justin Bienkowski is beginning his second stint as head coach of the Port Allegany High School football team. But the 38-year-old social studies teacher never left the game, nor lost his love for it.
“I tried to get away from it, and I couldn’t,” said Bienkowski, who led the Gators for three seasons from 2014 to 2016 (9-20 record).
Bienkowski stepped away after an 0-9 season — the program’s first winless campaign in 43 years. He and his wife were expecting their third daughter.
“It was just, ‘I’ve got to get away from this,’” Bienkowski said. “I don’t do it half; I just feel like I’m all in all the time.”
During his hiatus, Port A posted back-to-back 2-7 seasons under Pat Warnick, the Smethport police chief.
Bienkowski, meanwhile, found ways to stay involved in football.
In 2017, he officiated high school games every week, mostly in the Allegheny Mountain League.
“So every coaching staff that I’d walk over and say ‘good luck’ to, they all knew me,” Bienkowski said.
“It was really cool, simply just because I was around the game. Still smelling the popcorn, hearing the bands, hearing the pads pop. I never got away from playbooks, I never got away from studying clinics.”
But as for coaching, “I was missing it like crazy ... just itching to get back into it,” he said.
Bienkowski got his chance when Warnick and assistant coach Chad Saltsman arrived at his house in the spring of 2018 with an offer to join the Port staff as an assistant.
“We had a beer on my couch,” Bienkowski said, “and I called Pat the least egotistical human being I’ve met — new coach asking old coach to come on board. It was fantastic. I had a ton of fun working with him.”
Warnick, however, decided to leave coaching this past winter due to family and job obligations. With his wife’s encouragement and the other Gator assistants saying they’d return, Bienkowski reassumed the head role.
“As long as our administration continues to support us like they have, I have no plans on going anywhere,” Bienkowski said. “We’ve got a good group of nine-through-12th-graders, a great group of youth kids and coaches. Our community’s a really good place to be right now with football, and it’s supportive.”
He added: “My kids will come to practice now from the elementary school, so that makes it easier. We try, as coaches and players, to have like a family-friendly environment.”
That’s the aspect of coaching football that he missed most, even more than the X’s and O’s.
“To be honest, we don’t talk a lot about football,” Bienkowski said. “It’s treat each other right, academics first, be good people in the community, respect your teachers, respect your peers, respect the soccer team, the volleyball team, the cheerleaders. And we have a really good group of upperclassmen to mentor.”
The Gators’ 11 seniors played for Bienkowski as freshmen.
“Practice schedules were set up the same, just the way we run things stays very similar, and the guys are familiar with it, the continuity’s there,” he said.
Port Allegany’s only wins last fall were against Sheffield and Cameron County — teams that combined for only two victories. And the young Gators’ losses weren’t pretty, coming by an average of 43 points — none closer than 18. They were dominated by a total score of 227-0 in four games against Smethport (40-0), Elk County Catholic (60-0), Coudersport (61-0) and Clarion-Limestone (66-0).
“We graduated four kids last year, and what we’d call our best player, Jared Mahon ... he got hurt in Week 3 over in Smethport,” Bienkowski said. “It stung for 2018 because you lost your best player, but we had to learn how to play without him, which then we rode into the summer.”
Now, in a mostly-retooling District 9 Small School North Division, Port has its most experience in a handful of years, returning 14 letterwinners, including nine starters. Plus, with 35 players total, the Gators’ roster has the size they’ve lacked.
“As a matter of fact,” Bienkowski said, “our line coach today said to me, ‘This is really different. This year I’ve got so many kids to work with that kids can get a break and get some reps.’ Last year it was just six or seven linemen, and that was it.
“We’re able to run practices for a team, where in years past it was survival mode.”
Port returns its starting quarterback in junior Trey Ayers, plus its top rusher in senior Josh Rees. An offensive line that was inexperienced a year ago has four starters back (juniors Dalton Distrola, Justin Young and Derek Kallenborn; and senior DJ Michelitisch).
Bienkowski expects Rees to have an even greater impact after a breakout junior season.
“He got hurt (as a sophomore) and missed a decent chunk of time,” he said. “So he kind of came out of his shell last year and took the load for us. He’s somebody we’re going to count on and we’re going to ride. And I don’t even feel I shouldn’t say that to the press. It’s not going to take long for a team to turn on their film and see that we’re trying to get the ball to No. 32 any way we can. Like any level, any coach would.”
An 11-player freshman class has contributed to the Gators’ depth and Bienkowski’s excitement. That group went undefeated at the junior high level.
“On paper, we should be able to field a JV team, which is consistent with having so many freshmen,” Bienkowski said. “It’s going to allow them to not get thrown to the wolves like some of our freshmen have had to the last four or five years. They can play Monday nights and maybe see spot time on Friday nights. That makes it better for all of us.
“Some of these guys we have are used to 1-8, 2-7, 0-9, that type of thing. These younger kids are used to winning, so that gives a little spark. It’s good to have that energy.”
Bienkowski’s assistants are Chad Saltsman (defensive coordinator), Seth Lowery (special teams), Brian Neal (line), Josh Saltsman (assistant line) and Cliff Fillhart (skill positions).
THE RETURNING starters:
Josh Rees, senior, 5-10, 195, running back/linebacker
Eli Petruzzi, senior, 5-5, 145, wide receiver/linebacker
DJ Michelitisch, senior, 6-1, 260, line both ways
Montgomery Tanner, senior, 6-0, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Taro Tanaka, junior, 5-7, 160, running back/linebacker
Dalton Distrola, junior, 6-0, 190, offensive line/linebacker
Justin Young, junior, 6-1, 225, line both ways
Trey Ayers, junior, 5-10, 160, quarterback/defensive back
Derek Kallenborn, junior, 5-10, 185, line both ways
ALSO LETTERING were:
Hunter Whitney, junior, 5-11, 160, end/receiver/linebacker
Ethan DeBockler, junior, 5-10, 160, running back/linebacker
Hunter Kisko, senior, 6-0, 175, line both ways
Logan Pesock, sophomore, 5-10, 140, end/receiver/defensive back
Isak Bidwell, senior, 5-6, 140, end/receiver/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks
: Ayers, Drew Evens (fr., 5-9, 135)
Running Backs
: Rees, Tanaka, Javon Stiles (sr., 5-5, 140), Noah Archer (fr., 5-6, 140), DeBockler, Kaden Price (fr., 5-8, 150)
Ends/Receivers
: Petruzzi, Tanner, AJ Edgell (sr., 6-1, 150), Whitney, Pesock, Blaine Moses (fr., 5-10, 150), Bidwell, Jake Vicic (fr., 5-6, 130), Jake Renner (fr., 5-7, 150), Caleb Dougherty (so., 5-8, 150), Payton Spencer (so., 5-11, 160)
Line
: Michelitisch, Distrola, Young, Kallenborn, Dominick Button (sr., 6-2, 260), Kisko, Brennan Taylor (so., 5-10, 160), Josh Kessler (so., 5-9, 260), Corbin Hamilton (fr., 5-11, 160), Ashton Rethmel (fr., 5-10, 165), Charles Craft (fr., 5-8, 160), Adin Henning (fr., 5-10, 185), Owen Roboski (jr., 5-10, 225), Gavin Burgess (fr., 5-8, 150)
Kickers
: Shawn McNeil (sr., 5-10, 160), Edgell, Howie Stuckey (sr., 6-0, 175)
DefenseLine
: Button, Kisko, Michelitisch, Kallenborn, Young, Roboski, Taylor, Kessler, Hamilton, Rethmel, Craft, Henning
Linebackers
: Distrola, Rees, Moses, DeBockler, Petruzzi, Tanaka, Burgess, Whitney, Price
Defensive Backs
: Ayers, Tanner, Stiles, Pesock, Archer, Dougherty, Vicic, Renner, Evens, Spencer, Bidwell
THE SCHEDULE:
August
23 — Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m. 30 — at Keystone, 7 p.m.
September
6 — Smethport, 7 p.m. 13 — Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m. 20 — at Coudersport, 7 p.m. 28 — Union/A-C Valley, 1:30 p.m.
October
5 — at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m. 18 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
