It’s a poorly kept secret that NASCAR has endured falling attendance, dwindling advertising revenue and flagging TV ratings in recent years.
But it will be interesting to see what Fox television’s numbers are for Sunday afternoon’s Real Heroes 400 from Darlington, S.C.
Normally, this would be a routine weekend for the Cup Series, stock car racing’s highest level.
But it wasn’t
The last time NASCAR’s elite drivers competed was March 8. That was the fourth race on the schedule after the season opener at Daytona, 15 days after the Super Bowl, followed events at Las Vegas, Fontana, Calif., and Phoenix.
Then came coronavirus, a stop to all sports and a start to working from home.
And unless you’re into Korean baseball or Australian rules football, live sports disappeared from TV for a full two months.
That’s not without significance.
Sports mean a great deal to a large portion of the population, in large part because of that one word: live.
With the notable exception of the extremely well-received 10-part series The Last Dance, which ended last night, the “ESPN family of networks” and other sports channels were confronted with no “live” programming and their desperate response was flooding us with replays of historical contests.
Trouble is, we already knew the result and other than games that had tremendous personal significance, those replays weren’t exactly viewer magnets.
As ESPN’s now rarely seen Chris Berman used to muse, “That’s why they play the games.”
Precisely.
The appeal of sports is that they unfold before our eyes, the outcome a tantalizing mystery until the game is over.
THERE WAS nothing particularly notable about yesterday’s race at Darlington … except that it was live.
No fans, facemasks in the pits, the national anthem and command “Drivers start your engines” delivered remotely and race announcer Mike Joy and analyst Jeff Gordon broadcasting in separate booths from Fox’s studios in Charlotte. However, the replays and features came from Los Angeles while the director, the control truck, camera people, sound technicians and all the other technical support and pit announcers were at ground zero in Darlington.
The broadcast, not unlike the NFL Draft telecast, had a few minor glitches, but was surprisingly seamless, even though it was odd when winner Kevin Harvick did his burnout before empty stands.
Afterward, there was no griping from the drivers, racing was decidedly clean and mishaps were at a minimum. Yeah, poor Ricky Stenhouse, who waited 10 weeks to drive in a race, didn’t last a full lap after a minor bump. And Jimmie Johnson, tied for sixth on the all-time victory list with 83, and two wins from being alone in fourth, went out while leading the race in the early going after a minor tangle with Chris Buescher who was a lap down. But get this, he wasn’t mad, he didn’t blame the youngster, Johnson merely wondered what it could have done differently.
Harvick’s win, the 50th of his career, which tied him for 12th all-time with Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett and broke the tie with Tony Stewart, wasn’t excitingly close or crash-filled. It was, in fact, decidedly routine.
But the one thing it was for the television audience?
Live!
