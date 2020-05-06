One of the area’s longtime football minds is turning to a digital media platform to record his memories of a hall of fame career that spanned nearly a half-century.
Tim Bergan, the former Ellicottville Central School multi-sport coach (including football, basketball and softball), talks each week with his daughter in recorded conversation for a podcast. “Once in a Blue Moon” by Janeen Pizzo is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all major podcast distributors. Bergan coached at Ellicottville from 1971-2016.
The conversations vary in topic, from great teams and players to coaching and teaching philosophy, but all rely on Bergan’s memory.
“It came from Janeen,” Bergan said of the idea. “She’s a professor at Brockport. She gave me the first questions to do and I went from there.”
The first episode includes an ode to linemen, and a listing of some of the greatest athletes Bergan has coached and their accomplishments. The second includes stories about some of his top assistants, including Bill Barto, Chris Mendell and Mary Neilon. Bergan’s favorite episode to date, however, is the ninth, which includes a memorable pearl of wisdom from George Carlin about aging.
“JANEEN’S in Rochester, so she has her computer there and she has a microphone that she uses and she calls and I speak into the telephone to send,” Bergan said. “My new thing with it is we’re going to start every one out with a poem and end every one with a quote.”
Bergan can rattle off those quotes off the top of his head.
“Like, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going,’ ‘may the best days of your past be the worst days of your future,’” he said. “‘The game isn’t won on Friday or Saturday, it’s won on Wednesday and Thursday.’ That one there is (Michigan football legend) Bo Schembechler.”
With the remote recording setup, Bergan hopes to continue recording while staying home.
“I’m going to try to keep doing it every week,” he said. “I’m supposed to make some more with my daughter today or tomorrow. I have two podcasts ready.”
Bergan also recently wrote a short book, “Waggle.” At 12 pages, the book teaches how to run a play set Bergan’s teams often used at Ellicottville to a variety of play options.
“It’s a fullback trap, a tailback counter, a quarterback bootleg and passes,” Bergan said.
The book has no charge, but Bergan asks for donations at CCSE Credit Union to the Jim Melaro Scholarship Fund, which he recently started to honor the late Times Herald sports writer.
“I just had it typed up and stapled,” he said. “Then I’m just going to staple copies and mail them out. I have a bunch of people that want it now.”
He also plans to hold a golf tournament fundraiser whenever possible to help the Melaro scholarship fund.
Bergan’s next big project will also be titled “Once in a Blue Moon,” a book he’s planning with memories of his final season as head football coach. The Eagles gave Bergan a storybook ending with a victory over Clymer in the 2012 Section 6 Class DD championship at then-Ralph Wilson Stadium. Now, it’s up to him to write the book.