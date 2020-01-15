RANDOLPH — For two quarters, it was a tight game.
And then the Portville girls basketball team slowly managed to pull away.
Eighth-grader Lillian Bentley had another big game with 21 points and Karly Welty collected 19 to key the Panthers to a 54-25 triumph in a CCAA East I matchup on Tuesday night. After holding leads of 9-7 and 23-18 through the first two quarters, Portville (8-2, 2-1) outscored the Cardinals 3117 over the final two frames to win comfortably.
Laura Wilhelm added 10 points for the Panthers, who moved into a tie with Falconer for second place in the league standings, a game behind Franklinville for first.
Sydney Hvizdzak had a team-best 14 points for Randolph (5-6), but the Panthers held the Cardinals’ scoring star to eight points below her season average. Portville also limited Randolph’s other double-digit scorers, Kyra Pence and Payton Morrison, to just five points each.
NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 46, Rochester Rapids 14
OLEAN — Destinee Ayoh scored 13 points and Sydney Feldbauer logged 10 to propel New Life Christian (7-1) to its fifth-straight win.
Elena Bradley had a team-high eight points for Rochester.
Springville 73, Pioneer 19
SPRINGVILLE — Mackenzie Owens led three double-digit scorers with 22 points to power Springville.
Meg Rehrauer added 13 points while Ivette Lewandowski contributed 10 for the Griffins (7-4).
Megan Fuller had a team-best six points for Pioneer (5-4).