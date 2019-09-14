LITTLE VALLEY — The Little Valley United Methodist Church will host a benefit dinner for Renee Gross on Sept. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Renee is battling cancer with other complications. She and her husband Shorty are traveling back and forth to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
All the proceeds from the dinner will help with medical bills and transportation expenses.
The church located at 109 Court St., will serve chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, a full salad bar, coffee, tea, punch or water and dessert.
Also for sale will be homemade chocolate, peanut butter, apple and other pies, homemade cookies, breads and many other baked goods.
Adults are $10, kids 5-12, $6 and kids 5 and under are free. Come and enjoy a delicious meal and support Renee.