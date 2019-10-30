AVON — It’s not often that a game-winning goal is scored in the second minute of the game.
But when a goalkeeper plays like Devin Harriger did on Tuesday night, one goal is all the team needs.
Harriger made six saves in the No. 6 Belfast boys soccer team’s 1-0 victory over No. 2 Northstar Christian in the semifinals of the Section 5 Class D2 tournament.
“He bailed us out by making two or three really good saves,” Belfast coach Mark Sullivan said. “Defense wins championships, that’s my philosophy.”
The Bulldogs’ goal came when Northstar goalkeeper Steve Merkel fumbled the ball after coming out of his net and sliding.
The ball got behind Merkel, and nothing separated Stiven Lopez from the goal as he tapped it in.
Belfast outplayed the Knights in the first half, holding them to just one shot on goal.
Then, to start the second half, Northstar moved two extra players to the center of the field, which generated more offense for it.
Harriger’s first big save came in the fifth minute of the second half, when Northstar’s Jerry Miller got behind the defense on the left side of the field.
Harriger stretch out to his right to make an exceptional save.
Then, in the 16th minute, Harriger made a point-blank save on a shot that came out of a scramble in front of the net.
Sullivan said he had to counter the Knights’ move by sending more players back on defense.
“I’m real pleased with how our defense played, and we got some good minutes from our subs,” he said. “That’s what you need when you’re trying to stall the clock. We’ve got to be able to run.”
The victory was Belfast’s second upset in a row, as it defeated No. 3 Houghton in the quarterfinals.
“I knew we could play with (Northstar) all along,” Sullivan said said. “We can play with anybody and I believe we can beat anybody if we play 80 minutes.”
The neutral site felt like a home game for Belfast at times, as a large amount of Bulldog fans made the trip.
“That’s the way it is in Belfast,” Sullivan said. “The kids know who’s here. Administrators, teachers, parents, grandparents and more. That’s what it’s all about this time of year.”
The Bulldogs will take on No. 1 Scio (16-2) on Friday in an all-Big 30 championship matchup.
Scio advanced to the final by defeating No. 4 Prattsburgh. Fillmore and Scio met earlier in the season, resulting in a 2-0 Scio victory.
Fillmore 3, Kendall 0
AVON — If anyone is going to slow down Jamie Mullen’s team in Section 5 Class D1, we’ve yet to find them.
Mullen and the No. 1 Fillmore boys soccer team rolled over No. 4 Kendall, 3-0, in their class semifinal.
Fillmore (16-1-1) put a ton of pressure on Kendall (8-7-2) in the first half, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Kendall’s best chances came off of counter attacks when Fillmore had most of its players attacking on offense.
FCS finally broke through in the sixth minute of the second half, however, when a cross came to Mason Cool.
Cool sent the ball back into the middle of the field, where Mitchell Ward was there to bury it.
Fillmore got another goal seven minutes later when Ethan Peet flicked a rebound shot over Kendall goalkeeper Mason Kuhn, who was stretched out on the turf after making an initial save.
“I thought there was a period of feeling it out for us in the beginning of the game,” Mullen said. “After a little bit of a scare in the beginning, we adjusted pretty well and we didn’t make mistakes.”
The Eagles scored a third goal in the 25th minute, when Cool took a chip pass from a teammate and put it home.
Dylan Valentine made two saves in goal for Fillmore, while Kuhn did his best to keep the Eagles off the score sheet with nine saves for Kendall.
Mullen said that midfielder Tobias Webb’s play was key in stopping many of Kendall’s second-half counter chances.
“The best way to keep them out of our end is to keep the pressure on, and (Webb) really helped us in the midfield,” he noted. “Every ball that came in, he gobbled up and reset it into the corner.”
The Eagles will face No. 2 Avoca (16-2) in Friday’s final.
“I’ve told the guys, the only team in Section 5 that can beat us is Fillmore,” Mullen said. “We have to keep our heads about us and do the right things.”
The program is searching for its first sectional championship in 12 years.
“It’s been too long,” Beardsley said. “I think we’re all a little hungry for it. I’m winding down my career in the next couple years, so obviously I’d like to get one more before it’s all over.”