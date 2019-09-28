BUFFALO — Despite all the thrilling places his coaching career has taken him, from the highest levels of college basketball to the NBA, John Beilein still thinks about a dismal night at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium against St. Bonaventure.
Beilein reflected on his tenure at Canisius College on Tuesday in a press conference before his induction to the school’s Sports Hall of Fame. Referencing the lessons his years at Canisius taught him, Beilein didn’t bring up the four winning seasons, not even the MAAC Tournament win and NCAA berth in 1996. He instead thought of a trying first year, when his Griffins went 10-18.
In the second game of that season, coming off a 110-62 loss at Duke, Beilein’s Griffins lost 85-67 to St. Bonaventure at ‘The Aud.’
“That’s where (my mind) goes to all the times,” Beilein said. “Oh man it was ... I think it might have been 21-2 to start. Jim Baron was brand new at Bonnie, I’m brand new to (Canisius), here’s the clash of the new Renaissances and it’s 21-2 to start. It wasn’t even close. So it taught me a lot of humility but ... when you get pruned the way we got pruned in that first year, you grow back to be stronger.”
Now the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers approaching his first NBA season, the former Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan coach thinks each job started in a similar place to where his Canisius job did.
“There’s so many things I learned every single time,” Beilein said. “When I think back of Canisius, my mind always goes to not any of the good years we had, it’s 10-18 the first year. How painful that was, but how I grew as a coach during that time. And there’s no way, we go to Richmond, West Virginia, Michigan, now Cleveland, very similar situations where they had a really bad year the year before. And now you go in and you’ve got to correct some things.”
— Several Bona-related figures came up during Beilein’s press conference as he discussed his career and the past and present state of Western New York basketball. When asked which coaches the Niagara County native looked up to, Beilein immediately brought up the “bloodlines” — three relatives from his mother’s side of the family.
“It would be the three Niland coaches: Tom, Joe and Mike,” Beilein said. “Mike was at Duffy at the time, Tom was at Le Moyne and Joe was at Bishop Ryan, but he had also been at Canisius. That was the DNA I came up with. My dad was a hard-working factory man and I loved him but he didn’t have the keys to the gym like all my cousins did. I always wanted the keys to the gym because I played outdoors all the time. I wanted to shoot inside. I wanted to stop shoveling snow, so I would go to their games and say, ‘Man, that’s what I want to do.’ And that’s all I wanted to do. I wanted to be a history teacher and coach football, basketball and baseball.”
But he also cited several others, including two former Bona coaches.
“Those three were my three real coaching mentors,” Beilein said. “I love Frank Layden, I loved watching him, Bobby MacKinnon, Jim Satalin, Larry Weise, those guys that were idols to me as well.”
— A former Bonnie also helped pave the way for Beilein’s surprising move from Michigan to the Cavaliers. Mike Gansey, a Cleveland native who played two years at SBU before transferring to West Virginia in the wake of the 2003 Bona scandal, has held the Cavs’ assistant general manager position (under Koby Altman) since 2017. At WVU, Gansey grew close to the Beileins, including his teammate Patrick, John’s son and now the coach at Niagara University.
“He’s Patrick’s best friend,” John Beilein said of Gansey. “He was his roommate, he’s like a son to me. And he’s really a good talent scout, so we had good players, he was always at Michigan when he stopped playing in the pros. We’re so close that when he was 24, 25, Patrick, Mark and I traveled to the North of Germany in the North Sea one time in March. That was cold. You think Buffalo’s cold, be up by Norway — I think it was Norway or Sweden. So we stayed in great touch and he’d come by.”
Gansey reached out to his mentor during Cleveland’s coaching search.
“He was one of the ones that when it got to that point said, ‘Would you ever have an interest?’ I said, ‘Let me just think about this.’” Beilein recalled. “I thought (for) a long time and he came back to me and I said, ‘Only if your interest is genuine. I have a great job at Michigan, I’m not interested unless I’m your guy.’”
— Beilein’s rooting Little Three (or Big Four) allegiances have changed, of course, with his son’s hiring at Niagara, even with one of his former Erie Community College players, Reggie Witherspoon, coaching Canisius. “I’ll tell Reggie to his face, I do love (Patrick) more than Reggie,” Beilein jokes. “I love both programs, there’s just one I’m rooting for 100 percept. Every time Canisius plays anybody else but Niagara, I’m with Canisius.”
Beilein sees the landscape of Western New York college hoops changing, just as it has for mid-majors all around the country.
“It’s changed a lot everywhere because of the power five conferences, it’s incredible the advantages and resources they have compared to the small schools that are in these particular conferences or being in this local area,” Beilein said. “I think it’s in a good place right now. We’ll all want it to return like it was when we had 11,000 to every game. That’s probably not going to happen.
“As I watch the games, you’re not the only empty gym sometimes.”
Still, Beilein thinks with winning programs, and the right “culture,” basketball can thrive here.
“If they’re putting out a good product and the kids are representing themselves in the community and the college the right way, you will have enough fans and if you start winning, you’ll fill all these gyms, whether it’s UB, Niagara, Canisius,” he said. “Just win, baby, and you’ll fill it. But you’ve got to do it the right way and you can’t compromise. You don’t win without a culture, you don’t win without engaging the other students on campus. You do all those things, they’ll come to a game at Koessler (Athletic Center) with their family and they’ll say, ‘When can we come back?’ And Reggie’s working on that, I know he is, and Patrick’s going to work on it as well.”
