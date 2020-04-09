The list of Randy Stebbins Memorial Award winners is wide-ranging.
It’s gone to players, coaches, cheerleaders and even, in its initial year, an entire team. First awarded to the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team after its late coach’s passing during the 2003-04 season, the Stebbins Memorial Award goes each year to an individual or group connected to Big 30 basketball who showed courage or perseverance through adversity on or off the court.
This year’s award went to a senior who wouldn’t let a serious injury derail her last season of high school basketball.
Fillmore’s Tayler Bedow started as a sophomore and junior, playing basketball since the fourth grade and developing into a key player on one of Allegany County’s top girls programs. But last May, Bedow fell hard to the court during an AAU game. She finished the contest, but eventually went to the emergency room as pain worsened. Doctors believed she had a strain in her hip labrum. Bedow sat out the eight weeks of summer league, but as her hip failed to improve, doctors said the injury would require surgery and advised against playing volleyball in the fall. But she played the entire season.
Tom Parks, the Fillmore girls basketball coach and JV volleyball coach, watched her struggle through the fall and assumed basketball would be out of the question by the winter. But Bedow had other plans, telling her coach, “I’m playing.”
“THE FACT that she was able to complete that season, I was so proud of her, but at the same time, I had already made plans with my assistants on how we were going to start the season — we’re not going to have Tayler, there’s no way she can play basketball,” Parks said. “She told me, ‘I’m going to play,’ and I just was impressed with the courage and just how she was able to deal with that pain. She was limited in practice, she couldn’t do every single thing, but the fact that she was out there doing it and then in the games, I was just so impressed by that, by her attitude and her demeanor.
“I think her teammates thought similarly to me, ‘Well, we’re just going to have to figure out life without Tayler,’ and when she was out there practicing with us, that lifted us in preseason; we’re going to have Tayler out there. To see her out there every day and in the games, it did lift the team.”
Bedow knew this was her last chance to play high school sports, so she put off surgery as long as possible.
“I’ve been playing sports since I was able to, so it was mostly because it was my senior year and I wanted to play as much as I could before I graduated,” Bedow said of her decision.
SHE PLAYED Fillmore’s first eight games, preceding a January appointment and MRI, when a doctor told her surgery could no longer wait.
That would mean an eight-week recovery and the end of her season, a revelation that Bedow called the most difficult moment of the season.
“What I witnessed from her from November until Jan. 16 was such a display of courage and guts,” Parks said. “There she was grinding, running, playing in her usual physical way night in and night out, giving her all for her team and crying every night. Her injury limited her overall effectiveness, but her heart and what she was doing more than supplemented what her injury took away. The team fed off of what she was giving.”
She played what most thought would be her last game, and had her best performance of the season (12 points against Genesee Valley), according to Parks, before surgery.
“It was hard, but it was a lot of fun just to be there with my team,” she said of that contest.
Then Fillmore lost its first game of the year, falling to 8-1 with a 39-37 loss to Andover.
“The first game we don’t have Tayler, we lose our first game and I just don’t think that was coincidental,” Parks said. “Emma (Cole) came in that night and she did an admirable job, but not having one of our key players against a good team, if we didn’t know it already, I think we learned it that night. So there was a little bit of a downtime like, ‘Oh gosh, what’s it going to be like moving forward,’ but her impact was huge in her presence and in that first absence.”
BUT BEDOW continued to attend practice after recovering from surgery with a six-inch incision, making the 30-minute trip from her home in Friendship every day. Parks said she played a crucial role in mentoring Cole, who made the Big 30 All-Star Third Team as a sophomore center.
“I don’t think Emma has the season that she does without Tayler,” Parks said. “She wasn’t out very long. She came back on crutches and she was in practice every day. She was Emma’s mentor, coaching her and teaching her footwork, and Tayler is just that type of kid. All of those girls on my team have that same demeanor and she just cared about everybody else and wanting to be for them.”
AS IT turned out, Bedow had one last surprise in store. She had a doctor’s appointment March 3, the day of Fillmore’s Section 5 Class D1 semifinal against Batavia-Notre Dame.
“She told me that she would be telling the doctor to clear her because she would not be missing the game,” Parks said. “I was like, ‘that’s not really how it works, Tay.’ She just laughed and said, ‘we’ll see.’”
But that day, she handed Parks a note saying she was cleared to play. Bedow had made enough progress in physical therapy that doctors said it wasn’t ideal, but she could compete.
“He told me it had healed faster than what he was expecting and he thought I was strong enough that I could play without any restrictions,” Bedow said. “I was excited that I could get out and play before we even thought I was able to, even if I did make it back for finals. I was really excited to play before my senior year was over.”
She only played briefly in each game, but the impact went beyond the box score.
“She hadn’t practiced in two months and although she only played a few minutes in both our semifinal and final (against Pavilion on March 6) she didn’t have to be a spectator in her last high school basketball game,” Parks said. “Her presence in that uniform alone lifted us so much. It meant the world to her teammates and myself to see what she went through during volleyball and basketball.”
