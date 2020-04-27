Brandon Beane knows he’ll never experience another National Football League Draft such as the one that unfolded from Thursday night until Saturday afternoon.
Due to the coronavirus personal distancing parameters the draft became a “virtual” event with NFL officials, team front offices, media and players isolated at their homes.
For Beane, the Bills’ third-year general manager, that meant conducting Buffalo’s business at his house with wife Hayley and sons Tyson and Wes.
Of course, Thursday was different as Buffalo had no first-round pick.
“It was fun (but) weird on Thursday,” he said of having his wife and boys nearby. “I was like ‘I gotta get to work ... what are you guys doing here’? Everything you used to do. “But I was able to get some charts (done), and my sons did the board for a while. It got long at times so Haley actually jumped in and I had her managing the board, so that I could be doing stuff on our computer, but it was a family effort.
“I think fun for them, too, to just see how it works. They obviously were hearing some of the Zoom calls with the scouts. It was a draft that I don’t think any of us will ever forget.”
SO WITH the draft over, after which the Bills immediately signed seven undrafted free agents, what’s next?
“We’re still looking around,” he said. “The next thing is that some teams will have excess ... they may have drafted some positions that they didn’t anticipate and some vets could get released. We’ll try and hold a couple spots if a veteran that we think at any position could come in and compete or win a spot to add to our 90 (pre-training camp roster limit).
“We’ll see how the roster looks over the next couple of weeks, (but it) doesn’t mean we wouldn’t shuffle some people off if we thought we found some upgrades.”
DID BUFFALO improve its potential offensive output?
“That was our team effort to do that,” Beane said of the Bills’ scoring struggles last season. “I’m a very self-critical person ... nobody doubts myself more than me sometimes, ‘Did I do everything I could? Did I make the right moves?’ I’ll lay awake at night thinking ‘Should I’ve done this or that’ or, there’ll be always things in the draft, ‘Should we have been more aggressive to trade up or trade back.’
“I think we’ve addressed some important things. We’ve added some size guys. I like what we’ve added, (and) hopefully these players will prove that I know what I’m doing.”
Does it feel as if the roster is more complete?
“I think we added more competition (in the draft) because some of these guys definitely are not going to be starters, but they’re going to be competing to make that 53 (player roster) and ideally they either make it or they push one of the guys currently on our roster to work harder and to do everything they can to be the best version of themselves,” Beane said.
“I’ve always believed and I’ve seen it, competition brings out the best. (I must) make sure that we’ve done that ... we try to do that with our staff. I want the most competitive scouting staff, the most competitive training staff and analytics staff. All of us have to push each other.”
SO HOW would Beane assess this year’s draft?
I thought it felt pretty good for us,” he said. “You never know, it’s so hard to predict. We didn’t end up with who we ended up with in our mock (drafts). You never have 32 first-round grades or the second or third, so you’re always hoping you’re not digging. But in the end, I thought our board set up pretty well … some guys fell to us that had pretty good value.”
What about a player’s character when drafting?
“I’m not gonna say we adjusted the board for it, but I did feel we got some professionals … some guys that are marked in Bills’ blue,” Beane said. “Some of those (draft) picks were that and I know three right now, of our undrafted guys, and that’s important. Of the undrafted guys, the best that can make it are guys that are going to be healthy, and are smart, tough, dependable-type people.
“I know already three of the (undrafted) guys that we pretty much agreed to after the draft fit that DNA, and I think that gives them the best chance. That was a major conversation for us with (our) later picks, and then the (undrafted) guys we signed.”
