BATH — Bath-Haverling’s Kaden Adams scored five touchdowns to lift the Rams over Wellsville, 40-19, in the Connors and Ferris Bowl Class C football semifinals Thursday.
Wellsville struck first with a 54-yard touchdown run by Blake Beckwith for a 7-0 lead. But Haverling scored two touchdowns in each of the next three quarters to take a 28-13 lead at halftime and 40-13 through three quarters.
Also scoring for the Lions was Tyler Sands, who made a 42-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Beckwith scored again in the fourth quarter with a 24-yard rush.
The Lions had 169 yards for the game, 122 rushing.
Adams had five touchdown runs (from 58, 6, 5, 1 and 4 yards out) and Damien Hall had a 4-yard TD run for Haverling.