The biggest difference is the time commitment.
Dave Baron leaves the house between 7 and 7:30 a.m. on most days and doesn’t return until 10 or 11 p.m. On Friday, after finishing up for the day, he called back at 9:30 p.m., just before making the 40-minute drive from the coaches offices at Alfred State to his home in Bolivar.
Not long ago, Baron was at a bit of a crossroads.
Earlier this year, Chris Fee, on whose staff he’d served as defensive coordinator for each of the last four seasons after 14 years as the boss at Bolivar-Richburg, stepped down from his post at Cuba-Rushford.
Baron wasn’t sure whether to put in for the opening at C-R, remain with the Rebels as an assistant or something else. And then his phone rang.
“(Alfred State coach Scott Linn) gave me a call out of the blue and asked if I wanted to come on staff,” he recalled. “I jumped at the opportunity.”
And so, for Baron, this — the long days, the hour-plus commute to Pioneer Stadium and back — is the routine now. But it’s one he’s gladly accepted in exchange for being back at the collegiate level again … this time as Alfred State’s defensive line coach.
“It’s like going back to the beginning,” said Baron, who began his coaching career in that same role at Gannon, his alma mater, from 1998 to 2000 before taking the head job at B-R. “When I started coaching football, it was college Saturdays, so it’s kind of almost like a youthful feeling. (Being a part) of the bigger crowds, the bigger teams; traveling to different states to play games … it is exciting.”
BARON JOINED Alfred State in April, early enough to be part of the Pioneers’ spring sessions and get a feel for how the program is run.
Now a cog in a system that’s “the opposite” of what he ran at either Big 30 school, he’s still getting used to defensive coordinator Brent Barnes’ scheme, though he’s had a lot of fun learning it.
“I’m excited to see it (in action),” he said.
He’s been immersed in the Alfred State culture for the last five months.
Given those factors, he’s had little trouble making the jump back to the collegiate level … from a football standpoint.
“It’s a lot more time,” he acknowledged, “(but) football’s football. There’s a lot more different schemes, there’s a lot more players, but the nitty-gritty of it all, being on the field with players, to me it’s just something that I’m used to.”
But the 42-year-old Baron, who doubles as a special education teacher at Cuba-Rushford, has had to readapt to the responsibilities that come with collegiate football in other ways.
“The biggest adjustment is family,” he said. “How do I still be a dad? How do I still be a husband and be away as much as I need to be? I’m grateful that I have a great wife who’s been with me for a long time, who allows me to do what I love to do. And that’s the biggest adjustment, just trying to handle it all.
“It helps a lot now that I have a 13-year-old son who helps around the house an awful lot. You just try to juggle work, football and family. That’s the way it is, and that’s the way it has been.”
BARON, of course, has helped cultivate successful football programs in the past.
Over his first seven seasons at B-R, he led the Wolverines to a mark of 40-24, including a trip to the New York state Class D final four in 2007. At C-R, the Rebels made the Section 5 playoffs in three of his four campaigns.
His next challenge: helping to reverse the fortunes at Alfred State.
The Pioneers have gone just 1-9 in each of the last four campaigns, though last year was Linn’s first on Upper College Drive, meaning this staff as a whole is still early in its rebuilding plan. A year ago, ASC surrendered over 37 points per game.
Baron is only one man, a singular coach on a staff of nine that includes former Wellsville coach Larry Peacock (linebackers). But he senses change coming at Alfred State … and he’s hoping to be a part of it.
“When I made the decision to come to Alfred State with Coach Linn, I know what he had done in the past as an offensive coordinator,” he said, “and I felt like I was getting in on the ground floor, that this could be something special.
“I feel I have some knowledge for the game. I’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember. Honestly, I don’t know what else I would do in the fall. And I just thought it would be a great time to start with Coach Linn. I think he’s doing a great job of building the program up to the potential it could be.”
He added, “… and I do think I can help.”
FOR AS bigger-time as it might be, going back to the collegiate level is bittersweet, Baron admitted.
For the last 20 years, he saw his players nearly every day — both at school and on the practice field — and lived in the same town as many of them. As a result, an undeniable bond was formed, and he’ll miss that.
“But the excitement of working with young men at the college level is just a different feeling all around,” he noted. “They’re not going to get rich off football; it’s all for the love of the game.
“College football is hard work, much harder than high school ever was — for the coaching staff and players. The expectation is much higher, the time commitment is much higher, but you’re all working for that same goal in that Saturday afternoon game.”
