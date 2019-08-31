OLEAN — Hundreds of kids and parents kissed the summer goodbye Friday at the Keep Kool in School Mental Health Awareness Back to School Bash, with many bringing home one of 200 backpacks filled with new school supplies.
Hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at War Vets Park, the event offered carnival games, bounce houses, a petting zoo, dunk tank, DJ entertainment and 12 different mental health awareness vendors to present information and help kids prepare to face the stresses of the beginning of a new school year.
“The whole idea was to bring mental health awareness as kids are going back to school, as that is a time that can cause heightened anxiety in kids,” said Kate Steigerwald, program development manager at Directions in Independent Living.
“We had a really good turnout,” she added.
About 200 backpacks loaded with school supplies were distributed to kids who attended the bash, with all the backpacks given out by about 1 p.m. Additional school supplies were awarded as prizes for carnival games and for those who completed a back to school scavenger hunt.
Kids participating in the scavenger hunt were guided through various stages with instructions on a passport and spoke with representatives at information booths to gain insight regarding mental health awareness. Station supervisors sought to use the fun and positive venue to ease the transition from summer break into the new school year, which for some can lead to anxiety and stress.
The event was cosponsored by Directions in Independent Living, YourCare, Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau and United Way.
Members from the organizations gathered supplies and reached out to area schools at the end of the year and again during summer school, asking for kids to come to the event, pick up a new backpack and learn about mental health awareness.
The Directions of Independent Living Facebook page also advertised the event, and contains additional information on the back to school bash.
Funding for the school supplies were provided by each mental health awareness vendor’s registration fee. Other community donations included gift certificates from many local restaurants and monetary donations from businesses including Mastel Ford and Tops.
In addition to what was included inside the backpacks, free-to-play carnival games and other activities also gave out school supplies, and a community bake sale and basket raffle offered more goods.
Also at the mental health awareness back to school bash were Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office representatives, who had a station under the pavilion where they printed non-driver’s licence photo ID badges for kids age 2 to 17.