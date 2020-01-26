GOWANDA — By just more than a 100-point margin, the Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team topped the field at the Gowanda Round Robin Tournament on Saturday.
With 257.5 points, B-R ran away from runner-up Eden’s 157 and third-place Maple Grove’s 150. Olean/Allegany-Limestone took fourth with 136.5 (see full team scoring, page B-4).
Five first-place finishers led the Wolverines to the title. Dominic Stone (106 pounds), Dawson Yates (126), Kadin Tompkins (138), Trent Sibble (182) and Tyler Smith all won their weight class for B-R. Trey Buchholz (99) and Hudson Evingham (195) were both second and Tayin MacDonell (99) and Rayce Carr (120) were both third.
“The best match of the whole tournament was 195, Hudson Evingham against Nate Degroff from Warsaw,” B-R coach Todd Taylor said. “That was a battle.
“This weekend, they all looked amazing. They matched up really well. Even the little guys who took second and third, but the kid they faced from Eden, he’s ranked in the state. For seventh and eighth-graders to go up against a 10th grader and battle with them, it was good. They all wrestled really well, amazing.”
For Olean, Nate Gabler won the 120-pound class and recorded his 100th career victory in the championship. Jeremiah Crivelli (152) also won his weight class, while Gavin Kulp (160) took second and Chris Bargy (182) and A.J. Adotta (285) were both third.
Wellsville was seventh with 115.5 points. Damian Moultrup was second at 138, Blake Beckwith (160) and Hunter Brandes (170) both third and Dale Ableidinger (126) fourth.
Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford was eighth (97), led by 170-pound winner Cleon Lawton (170). Ethan Coleman (106) and Everett Leonard (182) took second, Nolan Palmatier (132) third and Tyler Learn (138) fourth.
Trevor Ellis led Salamanca (13th, 73.5 points), as the Warriors’ 126-pounder placed second. Lucas McKenna (145) and Malaki Harrison (128) were both fifth.
NON-LEAGUE Pioneer finishes 6th at Gross Memorial
MEDINA — Pioneer finished sixth out of 18 teams at Medina’s Gary Gross Memorial Tournament, led by first-place finisher Daniel Kirsch at 113 pounds.
Kirsch won a 3-1 decision against Spencerport’s Seth Russo for first place.
Also for the Panthers, Kameron Riordan (145) and Dylan Wylie (195) both placed second. Donald Bennett (132) was fourth.