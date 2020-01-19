TIOGA, Pa. — Bolivar-Richburg edged out Addison 308-263 in team scoring to earn the title of the Battle on the Border Duals tournament this weekend.
The Wolverines went an undefeated 5-0 during the event, same as Addison, but scored more points in the head-to-head duals to come out victorious.
“It was a pretty good weekend,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Todd Taylor said. “We bounced a few kids around into different weight classes they performed well. I was really proud of them. We got some work to do still and we will work on that tomorrow and get ready for sectionals in two weeks.”
Bolivar-Richburg picked up wins against Loyalsock (Pa.) (73-0), South Williamsport (Pa.) (51-23), Williamson (Pa.) (58-24), Sayre (Pa.) (66-12) and Sullivan County (Pa.) (60-21).
The Wolverines had eight wrestlers go undefeated throughout the event: Dominic Stone (113-pound), Rayce Carr (120), Dawsen Yates (126), Kadin Thompkins (138), Trent Sibble (182), Hudson Evingham (195), Tyler Smith (220/285) and Sam Thorton (220/285).
Yates earned his 100th win for B-R on Friday.
Bolivar-Richburg improves to 27-4, and returns to action Tuesday at Fillmore in an Allegany/Steuben County league match.
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer places sixth at ECIC Championships
EDEN — Daniel Kirsch earned Pioneer’s lone championship final win this past weekend in the 113-pound weight class with a 8-0 major decision over Lancaster’s Myles Gronowski.
The Panthers finished sixth (137) out of 23 teams at the ECIC Championships. Lancaster placed first (246.5), while Iroquois (185), Frontier (178.5), Clarence (174.5) and Hamburg (150) rounded out the top five. Finishing below Pioneer was: Williamsville North/East (131), Orchard Park (118), Eden (107), Amherst (106.5), Starpoint (98), Lackawanna (74), Lake Shore (73), Depew/Alden (68.5), East Aurora (62), Tonawanda (61), Williamsville South (53), Sweet Home (40), West Seneca East/West (36), Maryvale (25.5), Jamestown (22), Springville-Griffith (20) and Cheektowaga (7).
The Panthers had two wrestlers finish third in their respective weight class and three finished in fifth place. Alex Miley (138) and Kameron Riordan (145) earned third-place finishes with decision victories. Xander Kirsch (99) collected a forfeit win in the fifth-place match, while Dylan Wylie (195) and Austin Noel (285) recorded pinfall wins.
Pioneer hosts Starpoint on Wednesday with the ECIC Division II title on the line. Both teams are 5-0 in the league.