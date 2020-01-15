BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team not only rallied from an early 13-point deficit, it took a lead in the final quarter.
The Wolverines, though, couldn’t quite complete the comeback.
Cam Loucks dropped in 24 points and Brendan Graves notched 19 to lift Scio to a 52-50 triumph in an Allegany County Division I matchup on Tuesday night.
Trailing by seven late in the final frame, the Wolverines pulled to within one on back-to-back 3-pointers from Landon Danaher, who finished with a team-best 15 points, and Brayden Ellis. After Scio sank 1-of-2 at the free throw line to make it 52-50, B-R had five seconds remaining to tie it, but missed a shot at the horn.
“We didn’t come out with enough aggressiveness to begin with,” said B-R coach Jeff Margeson, whose team fell behind 19-6 in the first quarter, “but I was proud of how the guys chipped their way back.
“We did have a lead in the fourth, and had a chance there at the end. I was just proud of how we battled after that first quarter. Cam and Brendan really took over the game, accounting for 43 of their 52.”
B-R, which played Scio closer after falling 52-42 just last week, moved to 4-6, while the Tigers improved to 7-1.
Genesee Valley 98, Arkport/Canaseraga 45
CANASERAGA — Cody Schneider had a superb effort of 37 points, connecting on 15 field goals while making 7-of-11 at the line, and Evan Windus racked up 24 points and 14 boards to ignite GV.
Trevor Clark and Brock Ellsessor each added 11 points for the Jaguars (8-2), who scored at least 98 points for the second this time, along with their 101-92 triumph over C.G. Finney in early December.
Michael Gilbert had 16 points for Arkport/Canaseraga (0-9).
Fillmore 59, Belfast 40
BELFAST — Will Valentine had an all-around game of 24 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists to guide Fillmore to its fifth-straight win.
Four others added between six and seven points for the Eagles (7-1), who drained nine 3s to Belfast’s three and took control with a 17-6 second quarter.
“The guys came out focused defensively tonight,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. Will and Luke (Cole) did a great job of battling their bigs inside and limiting their chances. Will had a great game offensively, and really carried us early on.”
Devin Harriger led Belfast (2-8) with 12 points.