Steve Smith would take this over another hollow title any day of the week.
In three of his first four seasons, his Bolivar-Richburg football team, after missing the sectional playoffs, went on to win the Connors & Ferris Class D Bowl championship.
And while the Wolverines made the most of their consolation opportunities, and finished those years on a high note, they, naturally, would have preferred to make the “real” postseason, leading Smith to say over the summer:
“(It’s) another stinkin’ trophy in the case, but it’s not the playoffs. We’ve got the experience to make something of this season.”
Ultimately, they did.
B-R not only made the Section 5 playoffs, it came up just short of a home game, losing a tiebreaker with Canisteo-Greenwood for the No. 4 seed based on its 34-7 head-to-head loss to the Redskins in Week 5. And though now the task is trying to figure out how to beat C-G in the rematch, the Wolverines are happy to be back in the postseason for the first time since 2016, when they reached the Class D semis.
“It’s a nice accomplishment for our team,” said Smith, now 23-20 in nearly five full campaigns as head coach. “The fact that we played a pretty difficult schedule (which included a non-league game against unbeaten Franklinville/Ellicottville and a crossover versus Alexander, the No. 2 seed in the playoffs) and it showed in the power seeding rankings, we’re pleased.
“We’re excited to play a sectional game, and our kids are certainly approaching it that way. We’d like to make it a more regular thing, but you’ve got to take it when it arrives, and you try to make the most of it.”
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG is one of nine New York Big 30 teams (of 11) beginning a quest for a sectional title either this week or next. Last year, that number was five, and two of those were sub-.500 automatic qualifiers in Section 6 Class D.
The Wolverines have a difficult task in front of them, but they’re far from the only area squad in that position.
Pioneer must face off against defending Class B champion Cheektowaga on the road. Olean will travel to second-seeded Newfane in the same bracket. As the No. 4 seed in Class C South, Allegany-Limestone must play the top team in the North: undefeated Wilson. Outside of this week’s Class D “play-in” between Salamanca and Cattaraugus-LV, only Franklinville/Ellicottville and Portville will open the playoffs at home.
Aside from the merits of a 4-3 regular season, B-R does have two things on its side, however: momentum — it closed the year with convincing wins over both Lyons/Sodus (41-8) and Perry (40-0) — and motivation — it’s out to prove that it’s far from that team that lost 34-7 earlier this month.
“I said to (C-G coach Paul Keeley) after the game, I was a little disappointed with the way we competed there,” Smith acknowledged. “We had a few drives that were good and kind of played the way we expected, but not enough. The same thing over (against Franklinville/Ellicottville, a 36-0 loss) — we were just never able to get going.
“I think with those two games, we’re a better team than we showed. Hopefully, some of the other games, if teams watched us, they kind of say, ‘yeah, they’re a decent team.’ We have an opportunity to play a section game; that’s pretty exciting for our school.”
THE WOLVERINES’ formula is what you might expect from a blue-collar program in Allegany County: they’ve combined a successful ground game, which features the by-committee efforts of lead back Hudson Evingham, plus Alex MacDonell and Tyler Smith, with a strong defense (outside of the F/E and C-G games, B-R has allowed an average of just 6.8 points).
Evingham was named the Section 5 Class D Offensive Player of the Week after running 17 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s 40-0 victory over Perry. (“He’s the barometer for us,” Smith said of Evingham. “If we can get the run game going, he’s always a big part of it. He’s kind of the engine in that way.”)
And those are the things B-R will look to reestablish when it meets the Redskins (4-3) again in this week’s Section 5 Class D quarterfinals.
“Maybe we went into that one thinking we were a little better than we were at the time,” Smith of the first C-G showdown, before which the Wolverines were 2-1 with just a 7-6 loss to Alexander. “Sometimes those lessons are tough to take. I hope that we have an opportunity to turn things around and at least play better and compete.
“That’s always my goal, is to go out and compete, and if we win, we win. Our focus this week is to be prepared and play your best, because I don’t think they saw our best the last time we played, that’s for sure.”