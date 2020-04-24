BOLIVAR — Like so many others within small-town athletic programs, Dustin Allen, quite literally, wears multiple hats at Bolivar-Richburg.
Allen is an assistant coach with the football team. He heads up the junior varsity girls basketball team. As athletic director, he at least partially oversees every sport the Wolverines have to offer.
More than any other, though, Allen prefers to wear his baseball cap.
More than anything, he’s a baseball guy.
The increasing likelihood that there will be no spring high school season has clearly — and understandably — taken a toll on local athletes, especially seniors, most of whom are being robbed of their final organized opportunity to swing a bat or take to the track and field.
But it’s also had an effect on their coaches, some of whom enjoy the pull of their sport so much they’ve been out there — raking the infield, dragging out the hurdles — for years, if not decades, and many of whom enjoy being out there as much as their kids.
From a baseball standpoint, that’s the Steve Yatzkanics (Cuba-Rushford), the Mike Matzes (Portville) and Chris Mendells (Ellicottville).
And, it’s also Allen.
“IT’S HAD a big impact on me,” said Allen, now in his 18th year as the B-R manager. “Every day, I’m still getting my little phone updates, ‘Hey, today you’re supposed to be playing at Genesee Valley’ or ‘You’re playing Coudersport today,’ and I’m just thinking, ‘Dang, I should be throwing batting practice at 3:30, I should be turning our lineup card over at 4:20 …’
“It’s really affecting my day-to-day. During the school day, I’m involved with my classes and interacting with my students. But come 3:30, when I’m used to being at practice or preparing for a game, it kind of really hits home, and that’s where the boredom sets in.”
Allen, one win shy of 270 for his career, was as excited for this season as anybody.
And why wouldn’t he be?
The Wolverines enjoyed a great first week of practice before things came to a screeching halt. As owners of one of the few turf fields in the area, they, once again, would have been playing games before most others.
They were going to get to play in a week-long tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, during Easter break.
Aside from that, there was reason for excitement: B-R is set to return a handful of key players from a team that went 17-7 and won the Section 5 Class C2 championship last year, including top pitcher Logan Bess, coming off a sizzling 2019 postseason in which he fanned 17 in a two-hit shutout of Lyndonville in the title contest.
With each passing day, however, that enthusiasm has given way to the discouraging reality that the 2020 campaign will likely never come.
B-R, very probably, won’t get the chance to defend its sectional crown. Yatzkanic, set to retire in July, won’t get a final campaign. Matz will be denied the opportunity to build on last year’s promising 10-10 finish.
And it bums Allen out.
He’d love to see some kind of miracle unfold. If not for him, then his seniors.
“I would love to see something for these seniors — a county season, something,” he said. “I read about what (Salamanca coach Mike Smith) is talking about doing (a potential summer league for high school kids) … that at least gives these kids some games.
“I don’t know what some kids’ plans are (for the summer), but I would love to see something happen … just give them something to go away with, not leave them with a bad taste about how their senior year ended.”
ALLEN, like most local coaches, encouraged his guys to take their gloves and bats home when school was let out last month. He created an online team page where the Wolverines share workout ideas and at-home training videos.
“I actually just went out by the school — there were a few family members out playing catch on the turf,” he said Thursday. “There were a couple of guys out on the football field working out by the track.
“It’s just one or two kids, it wasn’t packed.”
And he’s kept track of where the high school sports scene stands, both locally and nationally, clinging to the fact that New York hasn’t yet officially canceled the season while bracing for the worst.
SO FAR, 36 states have pulled the plug on their seasons, he said, while two sections in New York have done the same, regardless of what the state ultimately decides. The next update, which will be provided by NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas, is scheduled for Monday.
“Just today, we had kind of an informal questionnaire through Section 5,” Allen said, “and it was 1., Do you support, on Monday, Zayas just canceling all spring sports; 2., Would you ask Zayas to push (the decision) back until May 15, when (Governor Andrew Cuomo) makes another determination; or 3., Do you want to just wait, play it out and see what happens?
“I think most people were wanting to wait and see what happens.”
Until then, that’s all that Allen, too, can do: Wait and hope ...
Wait for the opportunity to get back to the sport he loves coaching most. Hope that it can happen sooner than later.
“It’s been hard,” he acknowledged. “I’ve talked with a lot of coaches locally, and I think they feel the same way. We’ve had some Zoom meetings as coaches — whether it be football, just the coaching staffs getting together — just to try to fill the void. And, right now, it’s a lot of ‘what could have been.’”