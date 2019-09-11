ORCHARD PARK — For Bills coach Sean McDermott, Wednesday’s media session turned into a tale of three running backs … though in reference to one of them, the subject became uncomfortable, mostly because he wasn’t able to fashion the most obvious and easiest answer.
THE FIRST back, of course, was Saquon Barkley, the former Penn State star coming off an extraordinary rookie season.
At a time when running backs are rarely taken in the first round of the 2018 National Football League draft, the Giants defied convention and selected him No. 2 overall and were richly rewarded.
Though New York struggled to a 5-11 record, Barkley enjoyed a record-setting season.
He established four NFL rookie records: most 100-plus yard from scrimmage games (12), most scrimmage yards (2,028), most 50-plus yard touchdowns (5, tied with Randy Moss) and most receptions by a running back (91).
He also set a trio of Giants rookie standards: most rushing yards (1,307), most rushing touchdowns (11) and most overall TDs (15).
Needless to say, with the Bills returning to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, this time to face the Giants and Barkley, the Bronx native, who produced over 5,000 yards and 51 touchdowns in three seasons for the Nittany Lions, was an obvious subject.
When asked about the 6-foot, 234-pound second-year pro, McDermott allowed, “I think he’s an incredible player (from) the first time spending any amount of time studying coach’s film on Saquon. He’s strong and fast with lateral quickness, great vision and great balance. Very rarely do you see one guy bring him down, so it’ll be a big challenge for us.”
How does he compare to the Jets Le’Veon Bell, the former Steeler, whom the Bills faced last Sunday, holding him to 60 yards on 17 carries and 32 yards on six receptions in a 17-16 victory?
“Le’Veon is a good back ... both are lead backs. Both are terrific challenges from a defensive standpoint. They can control the flow of the game (though) the game got away from (the Giants) last week.”
In last Sunday’s 35-17 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas, Barkley rushed for 120 yards, third-best on opening week, his near-11-yard average the best of any back who had at least five carries. Only the Colts’ Marlon Mack (174) and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey (128) rushed for more.
SO FAR, SO GOOD.
Then McDermott was asked who fills the role as Buffalo’s No. 1 running back and he responded, “Frank Gore, and then we bring in Devin (Singletary) and then we bring in TJ (Yeldon).”
What generated the question was that against the Jets, Gore was held to 20 yards on 11 carries and took a safety, though that blame seemed more on quarterback Josh Allen who probably should have audibled out of the play.
Meanwhile, Singletary, the rookie third-round draft choice, after being held to one reception for four yards in the first half, finished with 70 yards on four rushes with five catches for 28 yards.
Thus, McDermott was asked if Singletary had usurped the “feature back” role from Gore.
“Now we’re getting into the weeds here a little bit, Feature back, No. 1 back? How about just running back?”
What about Gore?
“He’s one of our running backs,” McDermott said.
When asked if he was dodging the question, the third-year coach said, “No, I’m saying he’s one of our running backs.
“We’re just trying to win games. Whoever helps us win games, that’s who our feature back is, I guess.”
Is Gore’s spot a nod to his being the NFL’s fourth all-time leading rusher?
“No, he’s listed at No. 1,” McDermott said. “We have a depth chart. Whoever is going to carry the load – whether it’s matchup-wise or game plan-wise or health-wise, sometimes that comes into play as well – we have a lot of confidence in all three of those guys.”
Of course, Yeldon only played special teams against the Jets.
But maybe McDermott felt a little defensive as, while Gore struggled, waived former Bills’ feature back LeSean McCoy rushed for 81 yards in Kansas City’s 40-26 win over Jacksonville on Sunday
Then, too, Singletary had decidedly outplayed Gore, statistically, in the opener.
“You’ve seen some of the things that our backs have been able to do, Devin, in this case (against the Jets).”
But why not just say, Gore (5-9, 212) is a pounder, a short-yardage specialist, while Singletary (5-7, 203) is an elusive, third-down type back who isn’t constructed to be an every-down player.
Everybody would understand that without the word salad McDermott offered yesterday morning.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)