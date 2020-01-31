ALLEGANY — One set of windows overlook a gazebo and beautiful hillside in the distance. Another provides a view of a wooded area.
The Franciscan Sisters of Allegany hopes the tranquil views from the third floor wings of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse will inspire organizations or businesses to consider renting the space for their new homes.
Sister Margaret Mary Kimmins, congregational minister of the Sisters, said the two wings, as well as additional office space on the first floor, had been used by the Sisters in the past as living quarters before the Motherhouse was renovated seven years ago.
The renovation included the creation of new larger bedrooms and bathrooms for the Sisters and the addition of an infirmary for elderly members. in 1976, the leadership had also made plans to “revitalize” the congregation — which included the eventual renting of space in the Motherhouse to outside organizations.
“This is space that we did not need,” Kimmins said while walking through one of the wings, which combined have about 4,700 square feet of floor space. “This was all bedrooms before the renovation.”
She said the third-floor wings have heat, electricity, air conditioning, plumbing, internet access and available parking. The first-floor office space is approximately 1,300 square feet and includes a kitchenette and bathroom.
Kimmins said the spaces, which have separate entrances, have been shown to educational and environmental groups so far.
“This could be turned into offices, or it could be turned into facilities that fork out into the community,” Kimmins said, adding the organizations, however, would need to be compatible with the Franciscan Sisters’ mission.
“For me it is to be compatible with our outreach and concern for people and the community,” Kimmins said in simplifying the ministry’s mission statement.
She noted several associated organizations now occupy space in the Motherhouse, including the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, St. Elizabeth Mission Society and Canticle Farm.
Laura Whitford, president of the foundation and mission society, said the office space provided to the two organizations is ideal.
“It’s a beautiful, peaceful location,” Whitford said, noting the office also has provided a comfortable coexistence with the Sisters. “They’re a wonderful group to share space with.”
John Bhe, the longtime maintenance supervisor who was a key person in the renovation project, said he would like to see the space rented out to an organization or business.
“All the utilities are there and ready to go,” Bhe said. “We just need to get a tenant and a floor plan. It is a beautiful view … and it’s a shame to have it empty.”
Kimmins said those interested in obtaining more information on available space at the Motherhouse may contact her by email at mkimmins@fsallegany.org.
