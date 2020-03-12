ST. BONAVENTURE — The Atlantic 10 has cancelled all 2020 spring sports competitions (conference and non-conference), and 2020 spring conference championships, effective immediately, due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 virus. This decision was made in consultation with the A-10 Presidents’ Council and Athletic Directors.
The decision impacts all of St. Bonaventure’s Division I athletic programs with the exception of men’s lacrosse which participates in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). Like the A-10, the MAAC and its Council of Presidents have unanimously decided to cancel its spring sports schedules for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.
“While this decision is difficult, it is in the best interest of our student-athletes, families and the Bona community as we take precautions to protect their safety and well-being,” said St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics Tim Kenney. “This is an unprecedented time in collegiate athletics and in our nation, and while we lament the need to cancel our spring seasons, the safety of all is paramount.”
Further, the NCAA has announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships.
“This has been another difficult decision for the conference, but cancelling our spring sports seasons and championships is in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans,” stated Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade. The health and safety of everyone is our top priority, and while we truly empathize with our student-athletes, we believe this is the best course of action. I’m thankful for the leadership of our Presidents’ Council, Athletic Directors, coaches and student-athletes during this difficult time in our history.”