PORTVILLE — Christina Matz wanted to try something different.
For as hard as she — and her students — had been working to maintain a sense of normalcy at an abnormal time, the Portville elementary physical education teacher had become a bit encumbered by the limitations presented from online learning.
Using that sports element as a platform, she came up with an idea to keep her kids inspired, and engaged, in another way.
Matz reached out to a number of notable athletes, both locally and nationally, with a simple request: To send in a motivational clip that stresses the importance of staying active and healthy during this otherwise stationary stretch.
The response was overwhelming
“When putting these together, I never dreamed that these messages would be so inspiring and powerful,” said Matz, who posted the clips on her department’s instructional Facebook page, “and that’s what they were.”
With the help of husband Mike, the Portville baseball coach, and Jeff Nix, a 1976 PCS graduate and former NBA executive with both the Knicks and Pistons, Matz wound up with an impressive list of guest speakers. That group included:
— Sam Dorman, the former University of Miami diver and 2016 Olympic silver medalist in synchronized diving.
— Paul Dorman, a 1972 Portville grad, and Sam’s father, the first 1,000-point scorer in school history, who played collegiately at Slippery Rock.
— LaPhonso Ellis, the 11-year NBA veteran and former Notre Dame star who’s now a college basketball analyst for ESPN and part of the network’s popular College Gameday broadcast.
— Connor Grey, a former star pitcher at both Frewsburg and St. Bonaventure, who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks and reached the Triple A level last season with the Reno Aces.
— Cole Holcomb, the starting linebacker for the Washington Redskins, who finished second on the team in tackles (105) last season, starred collegiately at North Carolina and is the son of PCS grads Jack and Beth Holcomb.
— Jon Jones, a 2010 Portville graduate, NCAA Division I shot put champion and 2021 Summer Olympics hopeful.
— Makayla Sargent, the former Olean High swimming star (and Portville student), who went on to a decorated Division I career at both Florida and N.C. State and also an Olympics hopeful.
EACH OF the speakers, a contingent that also featured Spring Sanders (former Team USA and Northwestern University lacrosse player) and Jake Schindler (pro indoor soccer player), had a stimulating story to share.
But the most interesting aspect of the series, Matz noted, was the common thread to those messages:
“Stay safe, stay active, stay healthy … and we’ll all get through this together.”
“It was powerful for our students to see these tremendous motivators and athletes take time out of their lives to encourage us to stay committed to our academics and to challenge ourselves, as well,” Matz said.
Six weeks into an unprecedented period of social distancing and school shutdown orders, Matz wanted her students to know: That even though they may feel isolated or sad at times, “we’re all experiencing the same thing.”
And what better way to communicate that point than through the stories of experienced speakers and high-performance athletes who are facing similar challenges.
“It’s important for our students to know that even though we can’t do the things we normally do, there are ways and strategies to stay physically and mentally strong,” she said. “We all need a little pick-me-up during this, and I’m hoping these messages have had that effect on our students.”
FROM AN educational standpoint, it’s an especially trying time, said Matz, now in her 18th year as a phys ed teacher.
Teachers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have never been more disconnected from students. Students have never been more disconnected from friends.
Learning has become a difficult endeavor. And though, originally, this was an outside-the-box plan to better reach her students, the message — “stay safe, stay active, stay healthy” — applies to everyone.
“The students may need (it the most), but the beauty of these videos is they are inspiring for people of all ages,” she said. “We all need a little pick-me-up from time-to-time, and these videos hopefully will provide that for people.
“I think students and their families will take an interest in these videos because of the common thread of a Portville connection. Whether they’re a PCS grad, a former student who was able to reach out to some of our speakers or someone who has inspired us in the building, they all have a connection to our building. And even though we can’t be there right now, our school can still have a positive impact on our lives.”
THE EFFORT she’s making to help her students, to help navigate Portville through these trying times, is far from singular, she emphasized.
Schools everywhere, from the Big 30 and beyond, are “learning together and doing the best we can.” To that end, Matz is grateful that the Portville P.E. department has a Facebook page that allows everyone to stay connected and offers a variety of sport-specific skills work and fitness activities that allows students to stay active while at home.
This, like in most athletic competitions, has required a team effort — and, in this last week — a little boost from the likes of Ellis and Holcomb.
Jones and Sargent.
“I am so proud to be a Portville Panther and part of an extraordinary community,” said Matz, who derived her own inspiration from her conversations with Nix. “Our administration, faculty and staff at all levels are doing amazing things to keep our students engaged.”
