BRADFORD, Pa. — American Refining Group Inc. will conduct full-scale, live drills Wednesday at the refinery beginning just after 8 a.m.
ARG’s Emergency Response Team Fire Chief Matt Rettger said, “We will drill in the morning and afternoon at Foster Brook, simulating confined-space rescue from railcars.” The drills are not expected to interrupt the plant’s normal business operations at 77 N. Kendall Ave.
“The drills will unfold like an actual emergency with a call to our Main Gate Security, activation of our steam whistle, ARG ERT text paging, announcement via our plant radio and a call placed to 9-1-1,” Rettger said.
Additionally, Bradford City Fire Department ambulance, Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department and ARG contractor Weavertown Environmental Group will participate.
Roughly 50 ARG employees make up the refinery’s Emergency Response team. It includes the following divisions: fire brigade, rope rescue/confined-space rescue, hazardous materials response and medical response. Officials said most team members train between 80 and 110 hours per year.
