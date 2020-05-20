OLEAN — Area service clubs together raised $6,075 for the COVID-19 Response Fund for Cattaraugus County during the Service Above Self Challenge announced officials with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Officials reported this week that the service clubs exceeded their $5,000 goal and challenge, which began May 1. The project encouraged donations from the Olean Rotary Club, Zonta Club, Enchanted Mountain Exchange Club, Knights of Columbus Lady knights, Allegany American Legion, Olean Lion’s Club, Olean Area Young Professionals and Portville Lions Club.
In honor of the Olean Rotary Club’s high level of club participation, the Foundation will make an additional $500 contribution to the fund.
“We want to applaud the selfless efforts of all of the area service clubs to support COVID-19 relief through this challenge,” said the Foundation’s executive director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “We especially want to celebrate the efforts of Sandy Sleggs, Risa Michienzi and the rest of the Olean Rotary Club for organizing the challenge and all they do year-round to make our community a better place through service.”
Established by the Foundation, the United Way of Cattaraugus County and Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, the COVID-19 Response Fund for Cattaraugus County supports nonprofits working on the front lines to help those impacted by the pandemic. The grants support basic needs of Cattaraugus County residents such as access to food, housing, mental health services and more.
A second round of grant applications will open June 1 at the cattfoundation.org/covid-19-response-fund. Guidelines and updates for eligibility will be posted on the Foundation’s website, as well.
“This challenge played an important role in raising funds that are so needed for this second round of grants,” Buchheit added. “The need for so many has only deepened through the last couple months. Thanks to the funds raised through the challenge and other critical donations, we will be able to offer more support to those who have been impacted by this pandemic.”
Donations can be made to the fund online at cattfoundation.org or mailed to the CRCF office at 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY, 14760. Checks should be made payable to CRCF/COVID-19 Fund. More information can be found at cattfoundation.org/covid-19-response-fund.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)