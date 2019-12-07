Administrators at the Olean, Allegany-Limestone and Portville school district have announced times, dates and locations for upcoming winter concerts.
In the Olean district, the concert dates are:
• Tuesday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. kindergarten Winter Concert at Washington West Elementary School.
• Wednesday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., first-grade Winter Concert at Washington West Elementary School.
• Thursday, 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., kindergarten Winter Concert at East View Elementary School.
• Friday, 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. first-grade Winter Concert at East View Elementary School.
• Dec 18, 7 to 8 p.m., Olean High School Winter Concert.
• Dec. 19, 7 to 8 p.m., sixth- and seventh-grade Olean Intermediate Middle School Concert.
In the Allegany-Limestone district the concert dates are:
• Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., third-grade concert at Allegany-Limestone Elementary School.
• Thursday, 7 p.m., sixth-grade band and chorus concert, Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School auditorium.
• Dec. 19, 7 p.m., ninth- through 12th-grade band and chorus concert at the middle/high school auditorium.
In Portville the concert dates are:
• Tuesday, 7 p.m., elementary and junior high chorus and band concert in the high school auditorium.
• Thursday, 7 p.m., the high school chorus and band, as well as the jazz band, in the auditorium.
• Dec. 19, 6 p.m., the kindergarteners take over the auditorium for their Christmas concert.
