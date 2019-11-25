ST. BONAVENTURE — Emily Calabrese registered her first double-double of the season, but the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team fell to Cleveland State, 65-62, Saturday at the Reilly Center.
Bona controlled the game for almost 30 minutes, taking the lead with 3:29 to play in the first quarter and holding it until the 8:46 mark of the fourth period.
The Vikings took a three-point lead with under four minutes to play, 60-57. Junior Jurnee President sunk a corner three to tie the game with 3:09 remaining in the contest.
With 1:30 left, Mariah White made a layup to give the Vikings a 62-60 edge. Seconds later, White stole the ball and charged down the court for another score, pushing the Cleveland State lead to 64-60 with 1:16 to play in the fourth.
Asianae Johnson drew a foul with four seconds left in the game, converting both free throws and trimming the Vikings lead to two, 64-62. Cleveland State went to the line with the Bonnies forced to foul, sinking one of two with 1.4 seconds left as the final Bonnies attempt fell short.
The Bona lead grew to as many as 11 points early in the third quarter.
The Bonnies fell behind early in the game but a Dajah Logan three gave the Bonnies a 10-9 lead midway through the first.
The offense came to life in the second quarter as Calabrese tallied eight of her 12 points and the Bonnies took a 40-31 lead into the halftime break.
Calabrese notched her first double-double of the season and the third of her career. On the night, Calabrese finished with 12 points and hauled in 15 rebounds. Her 15 rebounds were a new career-high and the most since she grabbed 11 rebounds at VCU as a freshman.
Also leading the way for the Bonnies was Johnson, who registered 12 points and grabbed six rebounds while Olivia Brown scored a career-high 10 points.
The Bonnies are back in action Wednesday on the road at Binghamton. Tip is scheduled for 1 p.m.