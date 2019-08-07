Annual Sportsmen's Rendezvous starts Friday at Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds

LITTLE VALLEY — The annual Cattaraugus County Sportsmen’s Rendezvous will be held Friday through Sunday at the County Fairgrounds.
The show, sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Trappers’ Association, will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 70 vendors will be on hand offering a wide variety of outdoor products and services related to hunting, fishing, trapping, archery, crafts and more, said Trappers’ Association treasurer Brian Davis.
Live demonstrations and seminars will be held by outdoor experts including Mike Wilhite of Trappers’ Post magazine throughout the weekend, Davis said.
“We’ve been sponsoring the Sportsmen’s Rendezvous for more than 30 years,” Davis said. “I look forward to seeing the vendors who come back year after year. We try to keep it diverse and have something for everyone.”
While Davis said he doesn’t get much of a chance to sit through the various presentations, he tries to listen in on the fisher program. “You don’t see them very often, but they are getting more plentiful around here. You see them out hunting sometimes or snowmobiling or crossing a road.”
Davis also looks forward to Saturday night’s auction. Items donated to the group are auctioned to raise money for educational programming throughout the year, plus support for 4-H, the Envirothon and other programs designed to get youth involved in trapping, hunting and other outdoor activities.
This year’s auction includes the collection of traps of longtime member Barry Andrews who died last year. He stipulated that the traps be sold as one lot at the auction.
The Rendezvous schedule follows:
Friday
- 1 p.m. — Ronnie Smith, Proper Stretcher Sizes.
- 2 p.m. — Night Owl Lures, K9 Trapping.
- 3 p.m. — Jeff Dunlap, Ice Trapping: Catching Fur Above and Below the Ice.
- 4 p.m. — Andrew Zysek, Muskrat Trapping.
- 5 p.m. — Catching Snoody Coyotes.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. — James Hanson, Mink and Muskrat.
- 10 a.m. — Ron Ham, K9 Trapping.
- 11 a.m. — Jeff Dunlap, Fur Trading From Louisiana to Alaska.
- Noon — Mike Wilhite, Fisher Trapping.
- 1 p.m. — Nick Erny of RBG Traps, Conibear Trapping.
- 2 p.m. — Night Owl Lures, Proper Lure Selection Throughout the Season.
- 3 p.m. — Jon Hoeben, Beaver Trapping.
- 4 p.m. — Lesel Reuwsaat, Coyote-Bobcat Trapping.
- 5 p.m. — Buildings close.
- 6 p.m. — Annual Cattaraugus County Trappers’ Association Auction.
Sunday
- 9 a.m. — Mike Wilhite, Coyote Trapping.
- 10 a.m. — Michael White, Fisher Trapping.
- 11 a.m. Ronnie Smith, Coon Trapping.