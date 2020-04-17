The fourth annual New York/Pennsylvania Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase, scheduled for May 17 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, game organizers announced Friday.
The contest, which was to feature a boys game at 1 p.m. followed by a girls match at 4 o’clock, is tentatively scheduled to be made up in late June or July.
“To be totally honest, I envision a scenario where we are able to play the games at some point with just the players and no spectators,” Corporate Cup co-founder Kris Linderman said. “But we will make that decision as the next couple (of) weeks pass and we have more information. The most difficult part is the waiting.”
Rosters for the game were finalized in January, and Linderman is determined to give those players a memorable experience — even if it looks much different than it has in years past.
“I do want to thank each of you for sticking with us,” he said. “We plan to hold the event, but it won’t be like in the past years where there are 1,000 people there to watch and (for) youth players to join you for the walkout. We will definitely include what we can in the event.”