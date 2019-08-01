Friday

  • 7 p.m. — Organ concert, St. Paul’s Church

Saturday

  • 7 a.m. — Coffee & doughnuts, Booster tent
  • 9 a.m. — Market opens, Park Circle
  • 10 a.m. — Refreshment stand opens, Booster tent
  • 10 a.m. — Michael Scott Smith, bandstand
  • 10 a.m. — Rescue Squad demonstration
  • 11 a.m. — Walking tour of Historic District
  • 11 a.m. — Croquet semifinal match
  • 11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Memorabilia & Quilts, Grange
  • 11 a.m-4 p.m. — Colonial Rooms exhibit, Library
  • Noon — Fair to Fiddlin’, bandstand
  • 1:30 p.m. — Adam Stack, bandstand
  • 2 p.m. — Walking tour of Historic District
  • 2 p.m. — Croquet semifinal match
  • 2-4 p.m. — Tour of old ACS building
  • 3 p.m. — Appalachian Moon, bandstand
  • 4:30 p.m. — Bed Race, Main Street
  • 5 p.m. — Market closes
  • 6-9 p.m. — Street Dance, Off the Wagon

Sunday

  • 7 a.m. — Coffee & doughnuts, Booster tent
  • 7-10 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast, Legion
  • 9 a.m. — Market opens, Park Circle
  • 10 a.m. — Refreshment stand opens, Booster tent

10 a.m. — Homecoming Service, Methodist Church

  • 11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Memorabilia & Quilts, Grange
  • Noon — Chicken barbecue, Methodist Church
  • Noon — Old Hippies, bandstand
  • Noon — Cornhole tournament, basketball court
  • 1-4 p.m. — Colonial Rooms Exhibit, Library
  • 1 p.m. — Croquet championship match
  • 1:30 p.m. — Frozen T-shirt contest
  • 1:30 p.m. — Walking tour of Historic District
  • 2 p.m. — Creek Bend, bandstand
  • 4:30 p.m. — Theme basket drawing
  • 5 p.m. — Market close

Tags

Loading...
Loading...