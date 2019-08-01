Friday
- 7 p.m. — Organ concert, St. Paul’s Church
Saturday
- 7 a.m. — Coffee & doughnuts, Booster tent
- 9 a.m. — Market opens, Park Circle
- 10 a.m. — Refreshment stand opens, Booster tent
- 10 a.m. — Michael Scott Smith, bandstand
- 10 a.m. — Rescue Squad demonstration
- 11 a.m. — Walking tour of Historic District
- 11 a.m. — Croquet semifinal match
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Memorabilia & Quilts, Grange
- 11 a.m-4 p.m. — Colonial Rooms exhibit, Library
- Noon — Fair to Fiddlin’, bandstand
- 1:30 p.m. — Adam Stack, bandstand
- 2 p.m. — Walking tour of Historic District
- 2 p.m. — Croquet semifinal match
- 2-4 p.m. — Tour of old ACS building
- 3 p.m. — Appalachian Moon, bandstand
- 4:30 p.m. — Bed Race, Main Street
- 5 p.m. — Market closes
- 6-9 p.m. — Street Dance, Off the Wagon
Sunday
- 7 a.m. — Coffee & doughnuts, Booster tent
- 7-10 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast, Legion
- 9 a.m. — Market opens, Park Circle
- 10 a.m. — Refreshment stand opens, Booster tent
10 a.m. — Homecoming Service, Methodist Church
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Memorabilia & Quilts, Grange
- Noon — Chicken barbecue, Methodist Church
- Noon — Old Hippies, bandstand
- Noon — Cornhole tournament, basketball court
- 1-4 p.m. — Colonial Rooms Exhibit, Library
- 1 p.m. — Croquet championship match
- 1:30 p.m. — Frozen T-shirt contest
- 1:30 p.m. — Walking tour of Historic District
- 2 p.m. — Creek Bend, bandstand
- 4:30 p.m. — Theme basket drawing
- 5 p.m. — Market close