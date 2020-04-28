The 11th group — containing eight players — has been named to the 47th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic. This year’s game is set for the night of Aug. 1 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
The all-star football game, founded by Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the Big 30 border with New York leading the series, 22-21-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 46 years, the game has donated more than $1.7 million to local causes.
Added today to the New York squad are Olean’s Cole Anastasia, Portville’s Austin Babb, Bolivar-Richburg’s Riley Danaher and Southwestern’s Conrad Thomas.
Pennsylvania’s additions are Port Allegany’s DJ Michelitisch, Ridgway’s Connor Grazioli, St. Marys’ Sam Dush and Warren’s Ryan Arnold.
Today’s eight selections make 72 players named to the Classic, 36 to each roster that eventually will number 40-plus come game day.
ANASTASIA was a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive end/outside linebacker who was a team co-captain, the Huskies Scrap (Unsung Hero) Award winner and a Section 6 Class B Defensive All-Star.
He has yet to choose a college but will major in Financial Planning.
His favorite memories playing football were “winning the Pony League title against Coudersport and the big last-play playoff win over Newfane in the Section 6 Class B playoffs last fall.”
Babb was a 6-3, 320-pound defensive tackle for the 7-2 Panthers who lost a 26-21 Section 6 Class C semifinal at Wilson. He received a Character Athlete of the Game Award and was named Athlete of the Month for Portville.
He hasn’t chosen a college but will major in sports management and hopes to play football.
His best memory was “the turnaround of the football team, from 3-6 to 7-2.”
Danaher was a 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback defensive back who was the Homecoming Game MVP as a junior and, academically, claimed the Superintendent’s, Elmira Key, President’s and Principal’s Awards.
He will attend Brockport and major in business, with a desire to go to law school.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “football has been a part of my life for the last 10 years and I’m happy and honored to play the game I love one more time.”
His favorite football memory was “my junior year beating Canisteo-Greenwood on their field, in my first sectional football game.”
Thomas was a 6-5, 215-pound two-way end who played for the Trojans only his senior year as Southwestern went 11-1 and lost in the New York State Class C semifinals.
He was voted Defensive Player of the Year in WNY and was a two-time Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week. Thomas was also named Rookie of the Year at Southwestern and was first team All-WNY and All-New York State Class C on defense.
A merit honor roll student, he will play football at Gannon University and major in sports management.
His favorite football memory was “having a 74-yard ‘pick six’ four minutes into my first game with Southwestern as a senior.”
MICHELITISCH was a 6-foot-2, 270-pound center/nose tackle who was a two-time captain of both the Gators’ football and track and field teams, making the District 9 meet in both the shot and discus.
He will attend Slippery Rock University and major in criminal justice before entering the State Police Academy.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I’m honored to represent my hometown in a huge football game and have one last chance to strap on my helmet and pads.”
Grazioli was a 6-1, 270-pound center/defensive tackle and team captain for a Ridgway team that went 11-2 the past two seasons, winning the District 9 Class AA title four straight years and advancing to the PIAA playoffs.
A member of the National Honor Society he hasn’t chosen a college but will major in nursing.
His favorite football memory “was Ridgway winning three district championships while I was on the varsity.”
Dush was a 6-3, 285-pound two-way tackle and two-time letter winner for the Flying Dutchmen
When he selects a college he will major in criminal justice.
Arnold was a 5-7, 145-pound running back/wide receiver-defensive back who was team MVP at Warren and a District 10 All-Star on both offense and defense.
He will enter the workforce with his father after graduation.
His best football memory was “having a breakout season and making the playoffs my senior year.”