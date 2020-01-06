Notes from the Bills’ 22-19 overtime loss to the Texans on Saturday evening at Houston’s NRG Stadium:
— Buffalo (10-7) has now gone 24 years without winning a playoff game and, this season, lost four of its last five games.
— Bills quarterback Josh Allen, on the game’s first series, had a 42-yard run, the longest rush for Buffalo this season and the longest by a QB in Buffalo playoff history.
Two snaps later, Allen scored on a 16-yard reception off a pass following a reverse hand off from wide receiver John Brown. Those two plays made him the first QB in NFL playoff history with a 40-yard rush and a touchdown reception in the same game.
Brown was 2-for-2 passing this season, having completed a 28-yard TD toss to running back Devin Singletary at Dallas on Thanksgiving.
Allen’s 92 rushing yards on nine carries were easily the most ever by a Bills QB in the postseason. He also became the third player in the NFL since 1975 to have a 25-yard pass, 40-yard rush and 15-yard reception in the same game joining Hall of Fame running backs Marcus Allen (1982) and the late Walter Payton (1983).
— Buffalo’s only takeaway came at the end of Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ first reception as cornerback Tre’Davious White knocked the ball loose with middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds recovering. It was the second forced fumble this season for White, who this week was tabbed first-team All-Pro, joining former Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore of the Patriots. It was the season’s first fumble recovery by Edmunds.
— The Bills sacked Houston QB Deshaun Watson seven times, the same number they logged against him in a 20-13 loss at Houston in October of 2018. Jerry Hughes, who had 4½ during the regular season, notched three sacks while fellow end Trent Murphy, who came in with five, added two more. Edmunds, who had 1½ in the first 16 games, got one and, in overtime, rookie safety Siran Neal, who didn’t have a sack all regular season, dumped Watson for his first.
— The Bills’ only giveaway came when Allen fumbled after being hit by Whitney Mercilius with fellow linebacker Jacob Martin recovering.
— Houston’s first sack of Allen was recorded by end J.J. Watt. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year missed half the season with a torn pectoral muscle before returning Saturday. He had four sacks before the injury. Mercilius, who had a team-leading 7½ also logged a sack and, on the Bills’ second-to-last last series, Allen did the unforgivable and was sacked by Martin, who had 3½ during the season.
— Edmunds and fellow linebacker Matt Milano each had a game-high 12 tackles including eight solos. Linebacker Benardrick McKinney topped the Texans with 10 tackles.
— Inactive for the Bills were cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), wide receiver Robert Foster, running back T.J. Weldon, tight end Tommy Sweeney, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates.
The key inactives for Houston were two starters, wide receiver Will Fuller (groin) and cornerback Jonathan Joseph (hamstring).