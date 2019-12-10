ALLEGANY — When the Allegany Town Board meets at 7 p.m. today, the meeting room at the Town Hall may be filled again with residents still seeking answers to the cause of a house explosion on West Branch Road last month.
Town Supervisor Kathy Martin said she is uncertain if the topic of the explosion will be on the agenda, but has heard from some residents from the West Branch and Four Mile areas who plan to attend the meeting.
A number of residents and officials were present at the Nov. 26 town meeting to voice concerns related to the destruction of Ron and Betty Jo Volz’s home at 3699 West Branch Road on Nov. 18. There were no injuries as the Volz family wasn’t home at the time of the morning blast that leveled the house. The family dog was in the residence, but also escaped injury.
Several residents at that meeting expressed beliefs that the explosion could be directly linked to the drilling of oil wells by Dimes Energy in that area since last spring. The company had stated that as many as 400 oil wells will be drilled throughout the community and nearby areas of Nichols Run and Chipmonk roads within the upcoming years.
Melissa Yerpe, lead investigator with the Cattaraugus County Fire Investigation Team, told the Times Herald in a recent voicemail that the agency has finished with its investigation.
“Our part with the investigation is done … however, this is still an ongoing investigation with the (Department of Environmental Conservation) and the state police so I can’t give anything of mine out due to their investigation,” Yerpe said.
In commenting on today’s meeting in a text message to the Times Herald, Martin said she has told residents “that it is an open meeting and everyone is welcome to attend, and that at the very least, when we open up the meeting to questions or comments from the floor, anyone who wishes to be heard will have the opportunity.”
Martin said she has contacted Chris Miller with the DEC, Erich Wohlers with the Cattaraugus County Department of Health and Matt LeBlanc with Dimes Energy to let them know the town is anticipating a number of residents at the meeting and to send their representatives, if possible.
While Dimes Energy plans to send a representative, Martin said she was told by DEC no spokesperson will attend as they have no additional information to provide. Martin said she hasn’t heard back from Wohlers, as well.
“I did send emails to Dimes Energy requesting payment for water well testing and for methane gas detectors for residents in the affected area,” Martin continued, noting she has also reached out to Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, and State Sen. George Borello, 57th District, seeking help.
When contacted Monday, Todd Pignataro, spokesperson with DEC, sent a written response by email regarding the investigation.
Pignatoro wrote the agency’s Division of Mineral Resources is assisting Cattaraugus County in its investigation into the cause of the explosion. He said residents who have questions are advised to contact the Cattaraugus County Office of Emergency Services directly at 938-2240.
Pignataro confirmed the agency will not attend today’s meeting as there is no updated information to share with the community while the investigation is ongoing. In addition, he said the agency “cannot speculate on the cause of the explosion as the investigation is ongoing.”
In addition, he noted DEC personnel have been conducting inspections of the permitted well operations since the drilling project began and will continue to do so throughout the active drilling phase.
“During these inspections, DEC staff observe drilling activities to ensure permit conditions are followed and that the operations are conducted in compliance with state environmental conservation law and DEC’s regulations,” Pignataro explained. “DEC staff are also assisting the Cattaraugus County Health Department, which is testing water from five water wells in the vicinity.”