RED HOUSE — Get out of the house and come join in the fun as Allegany State Park continues its series of hikes called “Third Saturday Treks.”
As the name implies, these free, family-friendly hikes take place on the third Saturday of each month from April to October. These treks will be led by park staff or members of The Friends of Allegany State Park or Historical Society and each will focus on a different area of the park.
The October Third Saturday Trek will take place on Oct. 19. This month participants will have the opportunity to explore the history of the Red House area of Allegany State Park.
This Trek will be led by Kevin Gallineau, a third-generation patron of over 65 years. He has been involved with different groups such as the Allegany State Park Historical Society and is a lifetime member and a founder of the Friends of Allegany State Park.
Hikers should come dressed for the weather with appropriate footwear — hiking boots are recommended. Parts of this hike will be off trail on rugged terrain. Please meet at the Beehunter Picnic Area. The hike will start at 1 p.m.
Each hike will last approximately two hours. Registration is not required.