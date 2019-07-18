Allegany State Park Historical Society to meet Saturday
QUAKER RUN — The Allegany State Park Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Quaker Lake Bathhouse Conference Room.
The guest speaker is Jay Whopperer, who after a short business meeting will lead a nature walk along the treeline near the bathhouse and by the shore.
Along the way, Whopperer will talk about various species of birds, trees, plants and wildlife. He will attempt to call out for owls, even though it will be daytime, and very few owls are out. If you have a pair of binoculars, please bring them.
A dedicated environmentalist, Whopperer is very passionate about the great outdoors and wildlife. He is a member of Allegany State Park Historical Society, the Sierra Club, the Adirondack Mountain Club and the Audubon Nature Pilgrimage.