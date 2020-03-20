ALLEGANY —The Allegany State Park Historical Society’s meeting Saturday has been canceled due to state coronavirus protocols prohibiting gatherings of 50 or more. This months guest presenter, Dr. Randy John, will be resheduled for a later date. His presentation was to coincide with the release of his new book, “The Allegheny River Serpent and Snake Stories.” It is a collection of 20 traditional Seneca serpent and snake stories. Two Seneca artists have provided original serpent drawing for this book.
ALLEGANY — Officials with the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club of Allegany announced Thursday that the March lecture for the organization has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Officials said they are evaluating other upcoming lectures one month at a time and for now monthly programs planned throughout the remainder of the year have not been cancelled at this point.
ANGELICA — The Concerned Citizens of Allegany County have postponed the 30th anniversary weekend celebrating the citizen actions and non-violent resistance that has come to be known as the “Bump the Dump” movement. An anniversary party for April 4 and an informal commemoration at the Caneadea Bridge on April 5 will be rescheduled.
OLEAN — Officials with the Olean Meditation Center have announced that the organization has canceled all activities, including the Soulful Expressions programs, through the end of May due to coronavirus concerns. Officials said they plan to reschedule activities, but are uncertain when this will take place.