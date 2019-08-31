ALLEGANY — Before Clapp Field on Five Mile Road was a soccer field, it was used as a airport for World War I airplanes and a pasture for horses.
The field, which has been cared for by Allegany Soccer Inc. since 1978, has provided an outdoor venue for children to not only learn the sport, but to also create winning teams at the high school level.
The Allegany-Limestone boys and girls soccer teams win titles and tournaments on a regular basis, said girls’ varsity coach Dale MacArthur, who has served as the team’s coach the past 32 years. He credits Allegany Soccer for providing soccer programs that engage children in the sport from an early age. His team won its first tournament of the year on Friday against East Aurora.
“Its prominent focus is for the younger ages, from ages 4 and 5 up through the teen years,” MacArthur said. “It’s a nice story — the field used to be a pasture and air strip from Woody Clapp’s days.”
The new field behind the A-L campus on Five Mile, part of a $16.1 million capital project, will not put Clapp Field out to pasture.
“The varsity team certainly will play their home games (at the new field), but I can envision that we will have to practice at Clapp,” MacArthur remarked. In addition, he believes students in grades four through six who play the game will continue to play at Clapp Field. Additionally, the property will continue to be used for the summer recreation soccer programs.
“It will still be used, very much so,” MacArthur said.
Pete Hellier, founder and president, said the group conducts four soccer programs every year, with winter programs held in the Fourth and Maple Complex in conjunction with the Allegany Recreation Department. The Enchanted Mountain Soccer Club also uses the facility.
He lauded the volunteers who help keep the program rolling.
“You can’t run a child’s program without a lot of adults,” Hellier said. “It takes approximately one adult for every four kids — between field maintenance, running concession stands, coaches, referees and all that.”
He said the organization conducts fundraisers to help maintain the field, and plans to replace the 30-year-old concession stand roof soon.
Hellier started Allegany Soccer after he moved to the area in 1977 with his wife and two children. There was no area soccer program then, and he found support for a program for his son and other children.
The field was provided for the organization’s use by the Clapp family in 1978, with the first games played on it in 1979. While the organization pays the taxes and maintains it, it is still owned by a Clapp family member.
“It’s a nice arrangement and we’ve done a lot of improvements for the children,” Hellier added.
He also credits the organization for building a strong program in the community.
“The kids can’t start and learn the game when they’re 15 years old,” Hellier said.