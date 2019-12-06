ALLEGANY — There have been many occasions when Kay Mattern and other senior citizens at the Cranberry Court apartments have called on volunteers with the Allegany Rescue and EMS to help them following falls and illness.
Those same senior citizens wanted to give back to the organization, and let others in the community know of their gratitude to the organization, when they staged fundraisers this fall for the department.
On Thursday, residents of Cranberry Court, located on Cranberry Road in Allegany, invited Jerry Cummins, EMS captain, and Jim O’Brien, board president, to accept $370 they had raised through a raffle and a Thanksgiving dinner. They hope their donation will inspire others in the community to do likewise.
Mattern, who is the spokesperson for the residents’ council at the complex, said they asked Cummins to accept the funds for the department as he had taught them basic first aid after they had asked for help last summer.
“This little group of ours has been meeting since January of 2019,” Mattern said. “We’re kind of a new organization down here” at the apartment complex.
She said one of the things the seniors wanted to accomplish was setting up a fire drill at the complex as there have been residents who have fallen and hurt themselves or had other health issues.
“We wanted just a basic first aid course” as well, Mattern remarked. After contacting Cummins, the seniors were told the volunteers with the organization didn’t charge for their services, but would accept donations.
“(Cummins) came down and gave us a course on first aid and tips on what to do,” Mattern recalled. “We did end up having a fire drill and we did end up buying a couple of first aid kits — one for the first floor and one for the second floor. We also got hand sanitizers set up and we’ve been doing positive things for the building.”
A few months later when the residents’ council began discussing what they would like to do and accomplish during the holiday season they hit on an idea.
“We decided we wanted to sponsor the (Rescue and EMS department) because they are a volunteer organization,” Mattern explained. “I’m not sure the community understands this.”
In comparison, professional fire departments and related EMS services found in other communities, are compensated for their time and efforts.
“But in Allegany, these are all volunteers and none of these people are paid for anything,” she remarked.
Mattern said the funds were raised from the raffle of a handmade quilt that had been provided by one of the residents. The Thanksgiving dinner at the complex also raised funds to put toward the collection.
“We’re kind of proud of this,” Mattern added, before noting the seniors hope other groups will be inspired to help the Rescue and EMS department because of all the services they provide to the community.
Cummins said it was a “nice surprise” when the department learned of the donation from the seniors, as the organization receives no tax dollars. He said funding for the nonprofit organization comes through billing services and donations and is used for training and equipment for the volunteers.
Cummins said donations are always appreciated for training and equipment, but also needed are additional volunteers to bolster manpower. Cummins said volunteers are asked to provide just 14 hours a month to the organization. Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Cummins at 307-0510.