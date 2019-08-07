ALLEGANY — An Allegany man pleaded not guilty in Allegany Village Court Tuesday to charges related to the seizure of hundreds of reptiles from his home last August.
William Engelder, 71, of East Union Street, was charged by the state Department of Environmental Conservation with several felonies, misdemeanors and violations in connection with the discovery of nearly 300 reptiles at his home Aug. 10, 2018.
The seizure set a state record for the number of reptiles seized. The haul included king cobras, several Gila monsters and hundreds of turtles, some rare and endangered.
Subsequent to the announcement of charges against Engelder, he was charged with possessing an alligator and some box turtles. He pleaded not guilty to those charges earlier.
Peter Kooshoian, a Buffalo attorney representing Engelder, entered the not guilty plea Tuesday before Village Justice Alan Spears.
He asked for an adjournment to talk to the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office.
Josh Frank, the assistant district attorney who handles lower courts, said the case was adjourned to Sept. 3. He said someone else in the District Attorney’s Office will be speaking with Engelder’s attorney.
Kooshoian said he waived the reading of charges against Engelder and pleaded not guilty. Next comes a pre-trial conference with the district attorney.
“He has not yet been indicted,” Kooshoian said. The charges lodged by the DEC have not yet been presented to a grand jury.
The DEC spent 11 months investigating the case before filing formal charges against Engelder. The charges are still pending.