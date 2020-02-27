ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone school board is saying goodbye to two longtime board members — and officials hope others step up to fill their seats.
Administrators said board member Dr. Joe Zimmer will step down from his seat when his term is completed this year. Phil Quinlan, who is moving out of the district, stepped down Wednesday. Administrators said Zimmer has served on the board 10 years and Quinlan has served close to 10 years.
Candidates running for the five-year seats will be on the May 19 ballot that will include the 2020-21 budget vote. Those interested in running for school board may pick up a packet at the District Office at the middle/high school building on Five Mile Road or find it online at the link https://www.alcsny.org/Page/3525.
According to general information provided by the school district, board candidates must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, qualified voters in the school district and able to read and write. They must be residents of the district continuously for one year before the election.
On a related topic, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the board is currently working on the budget for the next school year.
“It’s like a work in progress because the governor put out his proposal, but we don’t have the legislative piece of it,” Giannicchi explained. “There are different factors, it’s fluid and keeps changing. We just got the retirement contribution and we just got the medical piece of it and how much that contribution would be.”
He said the state is expected to have its budget completed and posted by April 1 and the school district will figure its budget from that.
“Once you get those final numbers from the state for your aid you can kind of make more of a complete budget,” Giannicchi added.
He noted the district has had five years running of tax levy decreases, and hopes “six is the lucky number” for a decrease again.
Giannicchi said the school district, however, plans for the “worst case scenario” in the event the state aid isn’t what was expected.
Last year’s budget included a 0.25 percent tax levy decrease, which equated to a drop in taxes of approximately 9 percent since the 2014-15 school year.
On a final note, the board and district also said goodbye to Mike Watson, longtime school business official for the district. Watson’s retirement, effective this month, followed 29 and a half years of service.
