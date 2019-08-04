Allegany girl exhibiting for first time wins ribbon for alpaca showmanship at County Fair

LITTLE VALLEY — Sydnee Ganoung had never shown anything at the Cattaraugus County Fair until this past week.
On Tuesday, she walked away with a red ribbon for second place in the Novice Class for First Year Showmanship and finished third overall, edging out some kids with more experience.
Sydnee, a 2019 Allegany-Limestone Central School graduate, spent the past two years in Lynn Telaak’s animal science class at the Cattaraugus Allegany BOCES Olean Center. Telaak has been teaching the class for 14 years.
Sydnee, daughter of Heather Wildfire, has been accepted at Alfred State College in the fall for the veterinarian tech program and wants to be a veterinarian.
“She fell in love with the alpacas and has helped with shearing the herd at Major Mountain Alpacas in Little Valley,” Telaak said. “She even asked someone to show her how to trim their hooves.”
Sydnee said since she had some experience taking care of smaller animals, she wanted to be exposed to larger animals too.
Sydnee asked Telaak if she could show an alpaca at the County Fair and chose Ozzy, a year-old, white-faced alpaca that is otherwise black.
“She’s been coming to my house since April working with him,” Telaak said.
Sydnee was pleased with their showing.
“He actually listened to me and did better than I thought he would do,” she said. “He was jumping on me before the show.”