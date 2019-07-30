ALLEGANY — Staff at the Allegany Baptist Church at 3236 Maple Ave., have announced the church will hold its summer Vacation Bible School this week, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. beginning today and continuing through Thursday.
Children ages 5 through sixth grade are welcome to attend. The theme for this year is “GiddyUp Junction,” and will include lots of Western-themed fun. In addition to crafts, Bible stories and games, there will be horse-drawn wagon rides.
The church will also offer a free church picnic with barbecue chicken beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Those who would like to attend the picnic are asked to sign up at the church or call 372-9029.