CENTERVILLE — Alle-Catt Wind Farm will hold an open house Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Centerville Town Hall, 10965 Rushford Road.
Invenergy, a large alternative energy company based in Chicago, has applied to the state Public Service Commission to build 117 600-foot tall turbines in a 340 megawatt project spread over nearly 30,000 acres of private land in five towns and three counties.
The investment is valued at $570 million. The turbines are planned for the Cattaraugus County towns of Farmersville and Freedom; Centerville and Rushford in Allegany County and the town of Arcade in Wyoming County.
The project has its supporters — largely landowners with Alle-Catt leases, operating and construction unions and some municipal officials — and opponents, including Freedom United and Farmersville United.
The Cattaraugus County Legislature voted last year to ask the Industrial Development Agency not to grant tax breaks to the All-Catt Wind Farm. Without the payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) provision, the wind company would be unlikely to pay taxes on the full value of the turbines.
Opponents in Farmersville have stalled a new local law that would increase the height limit for turbines from 450 feet to 600 feet. In Freedom, opponents are contesting the town board’s 3-2 passage of a new wind law.
Invenergy touts the $7 million in annual payments it would make in the three-county region. Alle-Catt would pay $3.2 million a year in property taxes to counties, schools, towns and fire districts and $2.7 million in payments to property owners. It also said up to 400 jobs would be created during construction and about a dozen to maintain the turbines from a central location in Freedom.
“The information session is open to the public and all residents are invited to attend to learn more about the project,” said project development manager Valessa Souter-Kline .
Alle-Catt Wind Farm officials say the project will deliver American-made energy to 134,000 New York homes and help power the state’s clean energy economy.
“This open house is an opportunity for host community members to learn more about the Alle-Catt Wind Farm and the benefits it will provide to Western New York,” Souter-Kline said. “We encourage anyone to stop by to learn about the project. We will be answering questions all night long and sharing the positive impacts this project will have on the region for years to come.”
Community members who are unable to attend the open house can get more information on the project website at www.alle-catt.com.
The Alle-Catt Wind Farm Article 10 application is also available on the project website at www.alle-catt.com and hard copies are available at the following locations: Arcade Town Hall; Arcade Free Library; Centerville Town Hall; Farmersville Town Hall; Freedom Town Hall; Rushford Town Hall; Rushford Free Library and Machias Town Hall.
Invenergy has developed three major wind projects in New York: Sheldon Wind Farm, Orangeville Wind Farm and Marsh Hill Wind Farm.
“These projects have contributed tens of millions of dollars to local economies, created hundreds of good-paying, local jobs and generate enough American-made, clean energy to power 81,200 New York homes,” Souter-Kline said.