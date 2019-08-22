FARMERSVILLE — Alle-Catt Wind Farm announced Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to contribute nearly $13.4 million in new revenue to the town of Farmersville over the next 20 years through a host community agreement.
The announcement comes on the heels of the Farmersville Town Board’s unanimous passage of a new wind law that establishes balanced setback requirements for the local community while investing in Farmersville.
The town would have 21 600-foot wind turbines and would get $668,820 a year from the host agreement and a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T) agreement through the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
“We are committed to the economic future of Western New York communities as we work to make the Alle-Catt project a reality,” said Valessa Souter-Kline, project development manager for the Alle-Catt Wind Farm. “This is a big step forward for the project and we thank the Town Board for their work to ensure a responsible wind law. We look forward to investing in this region and powering the local economy and creating good-paying jobs.”
The Alle-Catt Wind Farm is a proposed 340-megawatt wind farm being developed on private land leased in the towns of Arcade, Centerville, Farmersville, Freedom, Rushford and Machias. Alle-Catt Wind Farm will deliver American-made energy to New York homes and help power the state’s clean energy economy.
The project will provide about $7 million in annual revenue to towns, schools, counties and fire districts in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Wyoming counties.
During construction, there would be about 400 construction workers hired. About a dozen jobs would be required to maintain the three-county wind farm.