OLEAN — When Christian artist and songwriter Allan Scott stands on the stage, he lets audiences know how unqualified he is to be delivering the positive messages he has to others.
Scott said this during a holiday concert at Olean First Baptist Church in December while outlining his personal history of a destructive early life. It was his own journey through addiction, recovery and redemption that led him to his music ministry with the Allan Scott Band and a partnership with the nonprofit Found & Favored Ministries.
“I knew God was able but thought maybe He wasn’t able in me,” the singer said during his last Olean appearance. “This is the message of the Gospel. We focus on our failures, but we’re meant to focus on Jesus and how God will use and encourage us no matter what we’re going through.”
Those who missed the group’s uplifting message and high energy concert have another chance to hear Scott’s inspirational story and songs. Allan Scott Band will perform at Olean First Baptist Church, 133 S. Union, at 7 p.m. Aug. 24. The event is sponsored by Olean First Baptist Women’s Ministry.
Following the group’s previous concert, some in attendance wondered why they hadn’t heard more about this versatile group.
“They are just as good, and even better in some cases, than many we hear on the radio and in concert,” said Jim Sorokes, church moderator at First Baptist.
Working out of State College, Pa., the Allan Scott Band has kept good company ministering alongside top Christian artists such as Kari Jobe, David Crowder and Big Daddy Weave.
“After I heard Allan’s message and the group’s performance, their focus became even clearer to me,” Sorokes said. “They have a true heart for prison and recovery ministry and have put their efforts there. They have a tremendous upbeat message that all will appreciate.”
The band has performed in homeless shelters, addiction recovery centers and prisons as well as to many churches. Scott shares that going into prisons was a difficult task at first. One concert was in Culpepper County in Pennsylvania.
“They had K-9 units, guards who didn’t want us there and we found ourselves standing before an audience of some hard-faced inmates,” he said. “But after we got started, we could see the change on their faces. Later we began to hear the stories about how our ministry, music and message touched lives and we knew it was what we were meant to do.”
A recording called “The Story” is Scott’s personal tale of hope and God’s ability to restore any situation, including his dysfunctional early home life and the checkered path he once followed. The artist has been clean many years now, is married with a family of his own and travels with Allan Scott Band throughout the country.
He sings lead vocals and plays guitar and is joined by Connor Williams on bass, Matthew Wolf, lead guitar, Caleb Bush, drums and Jared Van Ouse, keys and programming.
Tickets may be purchased as part of a meal and concert package or separately. For chicken barbecue dinner tickets only at 5 p.m., the price is $15; concert tickets at 7 p.m. are $15, or $25 for both during a pre-sale period. Concert tickets at the door will be $20.
To order tickets, call 372-5151 and leave a message or email oleanfbcwomensministry@gmail.com. Tickets will be available for pick up in the church office Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, or at Will Call the night of the event. Payment is by cash or Pay Pal.