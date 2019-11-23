OLEAN — Earlier this week, Megan Taylor was so impressed that the community adopted all 106 Gift Tree families that she gave a shout out of “Woo hoo!”
Taylor, executive director of Interfaith Caregivers which is coordinating the annual Gift Tree program for needy families with the Olean Times Herald, admitted that she had concerns last week with the success of this year’s adoptions. That’s because there were more families listed for help than in recent years.
Taylor needn’t have worried, however, as entities that included Believers Chapel on Constitution Avenue in Olean adopted nine families this week, and three hotels in the community adopted five families prior to that.
“What a difference a week makes,” Taylor said. “We kept the faith that the community would pull through, and they did. We’re so grateful.”
She said the 106 families that will be supplied with Christmas presents this year equates to over 400 people who will be impacted this holiday season.
“For our small area, that’s a lot of people,” Taylor commented. “That’s a lot of people sharing good, too.”
At Believers Chapel, Melissa Reiner, who conducts events for the church as well as the children’s ministry, said this is the first year for the church to participate in Gift Tree.
“In the past, our church had done a lot with Operation Christmas Child that issues boxes (of gift items) to other countries,” Reiner said. “Last year we just really felt a need to do more locally based things … we just thought there are so many people in our own backyards that have so many needs and we would love to do more in the community.”
She said an eating contest for chicken wings held during this year’s Fall Fest at the church helped supply enough funds for both the Gift Tree program as well as for other charitable causes including Cattaraugus County Community Action.
“We had over $11,000 pledged, and some of it is still coming in, but we got a good chunk of it in,” Reiner said of funds raised by the contest. “We were able to take all that money and use it toward Christmas.”
On a final note, Reiner said the congregation members at Believers Chapel were happy to help with the events because “we love people.”
The Gift Tree drop-off/pick-up location will be at the Robert H. Livingston Community Center in Allegany at 188 W. Main St. The gift drop-off day is Dec. 12 and agency pick-up day will be Dec. 13. Agencies will be assigned pick-up times.
Donations may still be mailed to the program, care of the Gift Tree Fund at Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 319, Olean, NY 14760 or online at www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org.
For more information on the program, call 372-6283.
