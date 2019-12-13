FILLMORE — Despite losing three productive seniors from last year’s 23-1 squad that won a sectional title, the bar still remains high for Fillmore coach Tom Parks and his team. Just like last season, the expectation is to win. Business as usual.
Five-year star Carmen Mancuso graduated. So did Macy Miller and Adeline Roeske. But by no means is this year’s team inexperienced. Six total players return, including starters Hannah Roeske, Carlee Miller and Tayler Bedow.
“I don’t imagine there is going to be a huge adjustment,” Parks said. “Just because this group of six (returners) have been playing together since 5th grade. In that aspect, there won’t be a lot of chemistry or gelling issues. Our expectation is that we will start strong.”
While Parks’ team is in good hands with its returning starters, the other three returnees have just as much, if not equal experience at the varsity level. He expects seniors Erin Mawn, Abby Hatch and Riley Voss to step up, too.
“Roeske, Miller and Bedow are willing candidates to step up and be our leaders,” Parks said. “But Mawn, Hatch and Voss, even though they weren’t starters, they received as many minutes as our three returning starters. They’ve played similar minutes, and have gotten a lot of experience.”
But it isn’t just the returners that have Fillmore primed for another solid season. Parks said he’s encouraged and impressed with his newcomers. And it didn’t take long.
In Fillmore’s first game against Whitesville (a 40-30 victory), with his team in foul trouble, newcomers had to step up.
“Jadyn Mucher, Morgan Byer, Emma Cole and Zoe Beardsley,” said Parks, whose 2018-19 team topped Prattsburgh/Avoca for the Section 5 Class D1 title before falling to Elba in the state qualifier, “are kids that contributed important minutes in our first game. We got into a little bit of foul trouble, and they came off the bench and did a great job. I expect that they will play important minutes this season.”
In terms of the Allegany County opponents his team will match up with this season, Parks said a number of them have improved and will battle in games this season. Andover and Bolivar-Richburg, however, are two teams that stand out among the rest.
“First of all, any league game is tough regardless of rosters and previous records,” Parks said. “All of the coaches are outstanding, and get the most out of their players. Andover only lost two games all season. They bring back some good players. Bolivar-Richburg has a core of girls that has been playing together for three years. I expect them to be very good.”
As December progresses and regular season play gets into full gear, the formula for Fillmore to have another successful campaign is simple. Fundamentals. Or as Parks said, the little things.
“The girls understand what comes with having high expectations and what needs to be done to achieve those expectations. It’s working hard in practice, paying attention to detail, knowing and respecting our opponents and coming every day ready to work and improve.”
Following is a capsule look at the girls basketball teams in Allegany County:
ANDOVER
Coach: Jacob Bannerman (4th year, 51-18)
League: Allegany County Div. II
2018-19 record/postseason: 19-3; Hinsdale (W, 61-41, Sec. 5, Class D2 quarterfinal); Whitesville (L, 49-29, Sec. 5 Class D2 semifinal)
Roster: Rylie Bryan (5-5, so., G), Hayleigh Niedermaier (5-7, sr., G/F), Tess Spangenburg (5-3, so., G), Kaitlyn Calladine (5-3, jr., G), Livia Simon (5-10, jr., F/C), Emily Wahl (5-4, sr., G), Kelsie Niedermaier (5-11, jr., F/C)
BELFAST
Coach: Jim Schneider (2nd year, 1-19)
League: Allegany County Div. II
2018-19 record/postseason: 1-19; Lima Christian (L, 51-25, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round)
Roster: Kendra Gibo (so., C), Kaitlin Sadler (so., G/F), Alicia Borden (so., G), Anna Drozdowski (fr., G/F), Mary Hamer (8th, G/F), Junie Shaw (sr., G), Emma Sullivan (jr., G/F), Jaiden Enders (so., G/F), Cierra Wallace (jr., G/F)
From the coach: “I am very pleased with how we finished last year and hope to continue improving over the next few years. These girls work hard every practice and love playing together. We are very young again this year. However, we are one year old and stronger together.”
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
Coach: Justin Thomas (3rd year, 6-36)
League: Allegany County Div. I
2018-19 record/postseason: 3-18; Wheatland-Chili (L, 56-18, Sec. 5 Class C3 first round)
Roster: Victoria Stuck (5-3, sr., G), Jianna Nix (5-11, so., F), Kelsey Pacer (5-8, jr., G/F), Aliyah Cole (6-0, jr., C/F), Amber Bucher (5-7, sr., G/F), Salena Peters (5-5, sr., F), McKinlee Harris (5-2, fr., G), Madigan Harris (5-2, fr., G), Kelsey Ferris (5-9, jr., G/F), Trinidy Miller (5-5, jr., G), Hailie Cantrell (5-5, sr., F)
From the coach: “There’s a lot to like about the composition of this year’s team. A pair of third-year starters in Kelsey Pacer and Aliyah Cole will rejoin key returners Jianna Nix and Victoria Stuck to lead some promising young players in what should be a successful season.
“Positivity and hard work has been the mantra throughout the first week of practice, and the girls have answered the call. Second chances for other teams should be limited with our rebounding, and hopefully that will turn into baskets on our offensive end. We share a very positive outlook on the upcoming season.”
CUBA-RUSHFORD
Coach: Aaron Wight (1st year, 0-0)
League: Allegany County Div. I
2018-19 record/postseason: 8-13; Byron-Bergen (L, 53-51, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round)
Roster: Kate Howe (5-6, sr., G), Cameron Shaw (5-11, jr., F), Sarah Cole (5-10, sr., F), Trinity Hinckley (5-10, sr., F), Lauren Neu (5-5, jr., F), Lillian Forward (5-6, so., G), Ella Jaffe (5-11, so., F), Elysa Tyler (5-5, so., G), Marie Demick (5-7, so., G), Taylor Searle (5-7, fr., G)
From the coach: “Having graduated three key starters from last year, Cuba-Rushford will be looking to underclassmen to step up and compliment returners Kate Howe, Cameron Shaw and Sarah Cole.”
FILLMORE
Coach: Tom Parks (12th year, 151-78)
League: Allegany County Div. I
2018-19 record/postseason: 23-1; Mount Morris (W, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal); Genesee Valley (W, 39-21, Sec. 5 Class D1 semifinal); Prattsburgh/Avoca (W, 42-34, Sec. 5 Class D1 final); Elba (L, 48-29, Sec. 5 Class D state qualifier)
Roster: Hannah Roeske (5-9, sr.), Tayler Bedow (5-10, sr.), Carlee Miller (5-8, sr.), Jadyn Mucher (5-6, so.), Riley Voss (5-8, sr.), Abby Hatch (5-7, sr.), Emma Cole (6-0, so.), Zoe Beardsley (5-4, so.), Raylynn Ryan (5-4, so.), Morgan Byer (5-6, Jjr.), Erin Mawn (5-5, sr.), Harley Miller (5-5, jr.), Emilee Wright (5-6, jr.)
From the coach: “I am not sure if it's possible to replace what we lost in our three seniors from last year’s team. But, we do return an excellent group with plenty of ability and experience. Like last season, we will rely on balance and contributions from seven to eight girls to be successful. The team has high expectations and knows the type of effort needed to become a champion.”
FRIENDSHIP
Coach: Deb Warner
League: Allegany County Div. II
2018-19 record: 3-17; Hinsdale (L, 60-16, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round)
Roster: Faith Sands (5-7, sr., C), Elizabeth Sisson (5/-7, sr., G/F), Kyleigh Auman (5-3, sr., G), Aaliyah Harmon (5-9, jr., C), Paige Sekoll (5-4, so., G/F), Keely Paige (5-8, so., C/F), Kendra Gleason (5-5, so., G/F), Samantha Snyder (5-8, so., C), Kadence Donohue (5-6, fr., G/F), Logan Roberts (5-0, fr., G), Claire Calhoun (5-6, fr., F), Katherine Lamberson (5-3, fr., G), Nevaeh Ross (5-6, 8th, G/F)
From the coach: “(We’re) starting fresh this year. We are a young team — more of a JV team. We do not have much experience at the varsity level, but we are working hard to prepare for this season. We only have two players back. We do have numbers.”
GENESEE VALLEY
Coach: Bill Horn
League: Allegany County Div. I
2018-19 record/postseason: 13-9; C.G. Finney (W, 41-36, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal); Fillmore (L, 39-21, Sec. 5 Class D1 semifinal)
Roster: Addison Grusendorf (5-5, fr., G), Emera Aguila (5-5, sr., G), Katie Bartlett (5-5, jr., G), Liz Bentley (5-10, jr., F), Bella Ordway (5-7, sr., G), Sierra Burrows (5-7, jr., G/F), Hayley Herring (5-10, sr., F)
From the coach: “We have three players that saw quality playing time last year. Lack of numbers could be an issue along with a tough schedule.”
HINSDALE
Coach: Steve Noll
League: Allegany County Div. II
2018-19 record/postseason: 12-10; Friendship (W, 60-16, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round); Andover (L, 61-41, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Kaitlynn Roberson (5-6, sr., F/C), Ashley Chapman (5-4, sr., G), Kayla Brooks (5-3, sr., G), Kailey Rowland (5-5, sr., F), Elizabeth Przybyla (5-1, sr., G), Haylee Jozwiak (5-2, jr., G), Andrea Eastman (6-0, jr., C), Lindsey Veno (5-8, jr., C)
HOUGHTON
Coach: Jeff Prentice (2nd year, 12-6)
League: Allegany County Div. II
2018-19 record/postseason: 12-6; Romulus (L, 47-19, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Sarah Retz (5-5, sr., G), Jessica Prentice (5-6, fr., G/F), Emma Retz (5-7, fr., G), Lexi Martino (5-4, sr., G), Isabella Paschalis (5-7, sr., F), Zoey Zhou (5-7, sr., F), Selina Wong (5-6, sr., F), Maya Cooley (5-5, jr., G), Anna Huizenga (5-5, so., G), Maddy Paschalis (5-5, fr., G), Mellisa Pham (5-5, fr., G), Emily Tankeh (5-8, fr., F), Jessica Adenuga (5-7, fr., F), Ava Harrison (5-5, 8th, G/F)
From the coach: “Winning 12 games last year is the most wins in our girls program in recent memory, so there is a lot of excitement about girls basketball at Houghton Academy. We return three quality starters and have a deeper and stronger team overall. Our team will be led by Sarah Retz, but I expect the scoring load to be more balanced this year. Our program has had a lot of coaching turnover through the years. With the return of both coaches for a second season, our team should start more confident than in years past.”
SCIO
Coach: Bethany Faulkner
League: Allegany County Division II
2018-19 record/postseason: 6-14; Northstar Christian (L, 44-39, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round)
Roster: Ashlynn Scotchmer (5-6, sr., G/F), Emily Stilson (5-8, jr., C), Camryn Wiech (5-3, jr., G), Beyza Bozkurt (5-5, jr., G/F), Celina Warboys (5-4, jr., G/F), Alyshia Chandler (5-3, so., G/F), Melana Davenport (5-4, so., G/F), Alexis Crossley (5-0, 8th, G)
From the coach: “We will have four returners who had a great, dynamic together last year. Hopes are high for Ashlynn Scotchmer to step up and be a big presence on the floor. Emily Stilson will be coming in strong underneath while Camryn Weich and Alyshia Chandler saw quite a bit of time on the floor last year. They should come on more comfortably this year. Newcomers Celina Warboys and Melana Davenport will be helpful as well.”
WELLSVILLE
Coach: Michelle Alvord (9th year)
League: Independent
2018-19 record: 16-6; Bath (W, 65-60, Sec. 5 Class B2 quarterfinal); Attica (W, 60-46, Sec. 5 Class B2 semifinal); Dansville (L, 62-52, Sec. 5 Class B2 final)
Roster: Marley Adams (5-7, so., G/F), Regan Marsh (5-10, sr., F/C), Jaylynn Mess (5-4, so., G), Emily Costello (5-4, so., G), Kayla Day (5-4, sr., G), Ashley Sexton (5-8, sr., F/C), Emily Robbins (5-5, fr., G), Carley Young (5-5, jr., G/F), Kaylee Coleman (5-7, so., F), Kaylei Butler (5-3, jr., G), Milla Litzburg (5-7, sr., G/F)
From the coach: “We return two starters and six total players that played significant minutes last season. The loss of Taylor Adams, Quincy Buckley and Jana Whitehouse will be significant, but young players are ready to step up.
“This team plays team basketball and is a fun group to watch play and coach. We continue to get better every practice and every game. I’m excited for the season. Our (Section 5 Class B2) bracket is wide open. If we stay healthy, this team will make some noise.”
WHITESVILLE
Coach: Aaron Rawady (1st year)
League: Allegany County Div. II
2018-19 record/postseason: 16-7; Lima Christian (W, 69-38, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal); Andover (W, 49-29, Sec. 5 Class D2 semifinal); Elba (L, 54-42, Sec. 5 Class D2 final)
Roster: Kate Pensyl (5-6, jr., G/F), Vanessa Hall (5-9, fr., F/C), Serina Button (5-6, jr., F/C), Chelsie Reisman (5-7, jr., F/C), Jessica Erdmann (5-4, jr., F/C), Rachel Jackson (5-2, so., G/F), Serena Ainsworth (5-3, so., G/F), Randa Waite (5-5, so., G/F), Kennedy Bledsoe (5-6, fr., G/F), Gabbi Hall (5-3, fr., G/F)
From the coach: “We are very young and inexperienced this year. Six of our ten players are freshmen and sophomores. We don’t have any seniors. We do return two players from last year’s team, which made it to the Class D2 title game, so we will rely on them to get our eight newcomers acclimated.
“This is a great group to work with, and they have put in a lot of hard work so far. We may take some hits early, but if the girls stay committed and keep working together we should see some positive things as the season progresses. Hopefully we can be competitive heading into the postseason.”