OLEAN — More than 1,000 city of Olean residents have no electricity after a flash thunderstorm blew through Thursday afternoon.
Parts of the city lost power at 4:08 p.m., according to National Grid's outage map. Crews have been assigned to fix the outage, and the estimated restoration time is 6:15 p.m.
By 5:25 p.m., some city residents had already seen power restored.
In Portville, 115 customers were reportedly affected. Power was originally projected to come back by 7 p.m., but National Grid later updated that to 9 p.m.
In the town of Olean, roughly 11 customers are reportedly affected with a restoration time of 7 p.m. Fewer than five Allegany residents lost power.
The National Weather Service out of Buffalo issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 4:33 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. for Southeastern Cattaraugus County, shortly after the storm hit Olean. The message warned of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail, with minor damage to vehicles possible as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
NWS issued another severe thunderstorm warning, in effect until 5:30 p.m., for parts of Allegany County as the storm continues east.
Radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was located seven miles north of Shinglehouse, Pa., or 11 miles west of Wellsville, moving east at 25 mph at 5 p.m.
Locations impacted include are Friendship, Bolivar, Alma, Richburg, West Clarksville, Little Genesee and Ceres.