ST. BONAVENTURE — On this first day of April, Mark Schmidt had a little more time to talk than usual.
Under normal circumstances, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach would have had a couple of prospects on campus for an official visit by now. He and his staff would have boarded a plane Wednesday for this weekend’s Final Four in Atlanta. He’d have then hosted another round of visitors with the expectation of landing his first commitment of the regular signing period.
Instead, however, Schmidt spent the first day of what has historically been a busy, and critical, month for the Bonnies at home, trying to do as much as he normally would this time of year … from inside.
Such is the new reality for the 13th-year coach and his colleagues amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It isn’t good,” he acknowledged. “It isn’t good.”
AS PART of the NCAA’s new recruiting rules in this time of social isolation, coaches are not permitted to have face-to-face contact with a prospect through April 15 (and that deadline is likely to be extended to May 31). They can communicate with a recruit only through phone calls, texts and video.
Additionally, players aren’t allowed to sign a National Letter of Intent during that same time period, though they can verbally commit to their school of choice.
In a way, Bona is no different from its counterparts, likely needing to fill out the remainder of its 2020 recruiting class without another opportunity to meet with or see these targets in person. For Schmidt, though, who’s traditionally compiled a bulk of his recruits in April, this might mean a slightly bigger challenge.
The Bonnies currently have one signing for next season — prep forward Quintin Metcalf — and three scholarships still available. That number could rise to four or five should anyone else decide to transfer in the offseason.
The biggest obstacle as they go to make their usual round of spring splashes: their inability to make in-person evaluations.
“I THINK one of the strengths we have as a staff in the 13 years that we’ve been here — we’ve done a decent job of evaluating,” Schmidt said. “That hurts us, (it) makes you a little bit anxious that you’ve got to make decisions based on video, based on what other people say. Some of it is taken out of your hands … so we’re at a little bit of a disadvantage.
“But in terms of the home visits and stuff, I’ve become, in the last week or so, much more tech-savvy, I guess.”
And that’s what has helped Schmidt navigate the current nature of collegiate athletics.
In any other year, he or an assistant would conduct either a home or high school visit, and if everything went well for both sides, he’d bring that player in for an official on-campus visit. In lieu of an in-person meeting, the Bona staff has taken to using Zoom and FaceTime for those interactions.
Schmidt, amusingly, likened Zoom to the old game show “Hollywood Squares.” Though those home visits are now done over the computer, their goal over the next several weeks remains the same: To complete this year’s recruiting class.
“We’re just bypassing the visit (part of it),” he said. “That Zoom (session) has to be effective and so forth, but that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re in the midst of trying to get some commitments.”
IT’S A less-than-ideal situation, the winningest coach in program history admitted.
The Bona staff, which has long had a knack for identifying hidden gems, has been unable to go out and unearth these prospects in person. Players will have to make their school decisions without being able to see these campuses up close.
And that’s another component, a “big thing”, that the Bonnies have been trying to work around.
“We sell the family atmosphere,” Schmidt said, “and the people on campus do a really good job of showing them the caring environment. It’s a little bit of a disadvantage; we’re not going to have that. But we do as much as we can with what we have with Zoom and all that other stuff.
“We use highlight tapes and all that stuff and try to get the kids as comfortable as you can, put a face to the name. So we’ve been doing that, but the hardest thing is the evaluation. There’s going to be more mistakes made — not just with us, but across the board.”
He added: “We’re in the same boat as everybody else, so it’s not like we’re at a disadvantage, it’s just that the selling of our campus and the family-type atmosphere hurts us because that’s really a big sell for us.”
FOR BONA, there’s one built-in big plus amid these uncertain times: It’s set to welcome back a tremendous junior core of Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi, Dominick Welch and Jaren English and its top six scorers overall.
In that way, it already has a leg up roster-wise on much of its A-10 brethren.
Given how established its rotation will be (that group also includes Miami, Ohio, transfer Jalen Adaway) and the current lack of face-to-face communication, Bona might seemingly be more inclined to rely on proven transfers to fill out its 2020-21 roster.
But that isn’t so, Schmidt said.
The plan is to fill the holes they do have with the best prospects available, whether that’s from the high school, prep school, juco or four-year transfer ranks.
“They’re all in play,” he said. “We just try to find the best kid to try to fill a particular spot; that’s where we’re at.
“Nowadays, with all this stuff going on with the (transfer portal), you’ve just got to go year-to-year. It’s almost like one-year contracts now. There will be 800-900, maybe a thousand kids in the portal when it’s all said and done. You have to worry about trying to fill those holes we have on our team and try to be as good as we can be next year, because the following year, nothing’s guaranteed, especially in today’s environment.”
He added: “Back in the day, you’d try to have 2-3 kids in a class, now it’s altogether different. You build it year-to-year, you try to be as good as you can in the year you’re recruiting, and the next year, you find out who stays and who leaves, and you build it again.”