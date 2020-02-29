ALLEGANY — A spokesman with the Absolut Care facilities stated on Friday that no imminent staffing changes will occur at the Absolut nursing homes in the area, following reports the facilities are being sold to save the operation from bankruptcy.
In a recent published report, it was noted six Absolut nursing facilities, including Absolut Care of Allegany, were to be sold to Edward Farbenblum’s highly-rated RCA Healthcare Management LLC; Israel Sherman, owner of Absolut Facilities Management LLC, which in September filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization; and the Arba Group, a Los Angeles holding company that owns the buildings and property. The purchase of the homes is expected to take place by the latter part of the year. Reports also state that Farbenblum expects to begin serving as a consultant in the operations of Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Aurora Park and the other Absolut facilities beginning Sunday.
While staff at Absolut Care of Allegany, the only five-star rated facility in the group of nursing homes, could not comment on the impending sale, spokesperson Jason Newman of Vestracare did provide some input.
Newman said the new owners “have no intention of making any imminent staffing changes on the facility levels other than improving staffing.” In addition, he said the new owners will utilize resources available to RCA in the region, and anticipate improved and upgraded training for staff.
When asked if there would be upgrades or anything of that nature to the nursing homes in the group, Newman replied, “All facilities will be reviewed for capital improvements; needless to say building maintenance and needed enhancements will take priority over aesthetic changes, however we hope to upgrade various parts of all facilities at some point.”
He also noted the new owners are uncertain when the sale will go through this year.
“We are at the mercy of the (New York State Department of Health), so we cannot estimate a real time frame, but hope by the end of the year,” he said.
Newman also noted that the impending sale has been met with a positive response from some.
“Management, employees and vendors have expressed sincere optimism with the change,” he remarked.
A Times Herald report in September on Absolut Care of Allegany, and the bankruptcy notice for the group of facilities, stated the 37-bed home in Allegany was believed to have been in operation since the 1970s. It was also noted the Allegany facility was very community-oriented and had a number of longtime staff, adding to the continuity of care. In addition, the Allegany nursing home often has had visits from community and school groups, such as Allegany-Limestone Elementary School, throughout the year for various activities.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)